Dan Benson might be rethinking his OnlyFans career after Disney orders ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reboot

Where’s a time-travel spell when you need it?!

Former Disney star Dan Benson has worked hard to shed his child-actor image as an OnlyFans content creator over the years.

And now that he’s become the tenth-most searched adult performer in PornHub’s gay category… they’re rebooting his old show Wizards of Waverly Place.

Unfortunately, the internet’s ass play-loving, heterosexual boyfriend (who played Zeke in the original series) doesn’t think he’ll be getting a call to come back.

Their loss!

Earlier this week, Deadine reported that Disney greenlit a follow-up to the 2007 series, which followed a trio of siblings trying to hone their magical abilities while growing up in New York City.

The revival follows an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who’s forced to revisit his supernatural past to train a young wizard.

The pilot is set to feature a guest appearance from his sister Alex, portrayed by Selena Gomez who’s also executive producing the reboot.

Benson was quick to address the news on social media, writing on TikTok: “I can’t believe they actually are bringing back #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace. This is super exciting!! But also… whoopsi!! 😅”

“Oh boy, what have I done,” he joked in a video. “I waited like 13 years … [And they’re like] ‘Let’s fire it up, as soon as Dan becomes a porn star, let’s reboot Wizards again.”

That being said, while the 36-year-old would likely appreciate a Disney check, he’s more than satisfied with his career choice.

“PSA: I love dressing up as a cat boy and doing butt stuff and I have ZERO regrets about doing it publicly,” he wrote in a recent post on X that’s definitely too risqué for us to link here.

And in response to a user who said he “ruined [his] own chances of getting recasted” and has “no one to blame but [himself],” Benson replied with a gif of Woody Harrelson drying his tears with cash.

Lmao they can’t afford me anymore — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) January 18, 2024

Furthermore, as he joked with another follower, “[Disney] can’t afford me anymore.”

Which is pretty true, considering he feels “way more famous” after getting into sex work than before. And there’s nothing wrong with trading one magic wand for another!

Still, Benson is having fun imagining how the writers will address his character’s absence.

So do y’all think they just act like Zeke never existed or do they replace me with an imposter Zeke? ?? https://t.co/eJYjMGB7ry — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) January 18, 2024

I hope they make it a running gag. The scene is always just missing Zeke leaving or Justin ending a call with Zeke. Never on camera. But always just barely. — Gabriel De Jesus- PRE-ORDER IN THE RING!! (@magjesus) January 18, 2024

Zeke got bitten by a radioactive dragon and became a superhero.



That's why you look like you do and you're so hot.



Keep heart, you're cool and you're appreciated. — Martin J. Manco (@MJManco) January 18, 2024

You're going to wherever all of those other characters who were written off go to that wipes their memory from existence 😂😂 — neotiredcub.bsky.social (@NEOTiredCub) January 18, 2024

And although he enjoys making sexy content for the gays, it’s clear Benson wil always have a soft spot for Zeke.

On a recent episode of rewatch podcast Wizards of Waverly Pod, he even did a committed performance of the character’s “Mexico dance” from the old show.

No matter what happens, at least we’ve got Benson’s sexy clips to look forward to.

But the reboot does bring to mind another question: will we see a return of Justin Russo’s MASSIVE biceps?

Fingers crossed!

Check out some of our favorite pics from Dan Benson’s Instagram page below.