wizards of gayverly place

Dan Benson might be rethinking his OnlyFans career after Disney orders ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reboot

By
Three-panel image. In the far left panel, Dan Benson stands with coiffed brown hair and a thin reddish beard shirtless in his bathroom. He has a smooth and muscular chest and tattoos down his arm. In the middle panel, Benson is pictured as a young man in an episode of 'Wizards of Waverly Place.' He has a clean-shaven face, short hair, and wears a blue and golden shirt. In the right panel, modern day Benson poses shirtless in a shower with his arm up, showing off his armpit and bulging bicep.

Where’s a time-travel spell when you need it?!

Former Disney star Dan Benson has worked hard to shed his child-actor image as an OnlyFans content creator over the years.

And now that he’s become the tenth-most searched adult performer in PornHub’s gay category… they’re rebooting his old show Wizards of Waverly Place.

Unfortunately, the internet’s ass play-loving, heterosexual boyfriend (who played Zeke in the original series) doesn’t think he’ll be getting a call to come back.

Their loss!

@danleebenson I can’t believe they actually are bringing back #wizardsofwaverlyplace this is super exciting!! But also… whoopsi!! 😅 #danbenson #disneychannel #zeke ♬ original sound – Dan Benson

Earlier this week, Deadine reported that Disney greenlit a follow-up to the 2007 series, which followed a trio of siblings trying to hone their magical abilities while growing up in New York City.

The revival follows an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who’s forced to revisit his supernatural past to train a young wizard.

The pilot is set to feature a guest appearance from his sister Alex, portrayed by Selena Gomez who’s also executive producing the reboot.

Benson was quick to address the news on social media, writing on TikTok: “I can’t believe they actually are bringing back #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace. This is super exciting!! But also… whoopsi!! 😅”

“Oh boy, what have I done,” he joked in a video. “I waited like 13 years … [And they’re like] ‘Let’s fire it up, as soon as Dan becomes a porn star, let’s reboot Wizards again.”

That being said, while the 36-year-old would likely appreciate a Disney check, he’s more than satisfied with his career choice.

“PSA: I love dressing up as a cat boy and doing butt stuff and I have ZERO regrets about doing it publicly,” he wrote in a recent post on X that’s definitely too risqué for us to link here.

And in response to a user who said he “ruined [his] own chances of getting recasted” and has “no one to blame but [himself],” Benson replied with a gif of Woody Harrelson drying his tears with cash.

Furthermore, as he joked with another follower, “[Disney] can’t afford me anymore.”

Which is pretty true, considering he feels “way more famous” after getting into sex work than before. And there’s nothing wrong with trading one magic wand for another!

Still, Benson is having fun imagining how the writers will address his character’s absence.

And although he enjoys making sexy content for the gays, it’s clear Benson wil always have a soft spot for Zeke.

On a recent episode of rewatch podcast Wizards of Waverly Pod, he even did a committed performance of the character’s “Mexico dance” from the old show.

@danleebenson My favorite Zeke moment from wizards of waverly place. I still got it! 😅 Did you watch this episode yet?@Wizards of Waverly Pod #wizardsofwaverlyplace #wizardspod #disneychannel #zeke ♬ original sound – Dan Benson

No matter what happens, at least we’ve got Benson’s sexy clips to look forward to.

But the reboot does bring to mind another question: will we see a return of Justin Russo’s MASSIVE biceps?

Fingers crossed!

Check out some of our favorite pics from Dan Benson’s Instagram page below.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated