Dolly Parton just did something amazing

Dolly Parton is donating another million dollars to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The money will go toward research into pediatric infectious diseases.

“No child should ever have to suffer,” Parton, 76, said in a press release. “I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”

This is not the first time she has made a big donation toward medical research. She has made several donations to Vanderbilt before, including in 2020, when she donated $1million toward developing a vaccine against Covid.

That research led to the development of the Moderna vaccine, later approved for use around the world.

According to a news release from the Vanderbilt, Parton’s money will help fund research to understand how viruses and bacteria cause disease, understand and prevent antibiotic resistance, prevent and treat infections, diagnose and treat infections in children with cancer, and examine the impact of childhood infections throughout the world.

“Dolly’s previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives,” said Dr. Jeff Balser, president and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

“This new gift will bolster our defenses against future threats to the safety of this region and society as a whole.”

Besides donating to medical research, the singing legend is known for a range of philanthropic work. Her Dollywood Foundation helped raised around $700,000 for flood victims in Tennessee in late 2021, while her Imagination Library Project has donated over 150million books to children under five since 1995.