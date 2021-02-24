Don Jr. is being probed and he’s losing his mind

It is definitely not a great week if your name is Donald John Trump Jr.

The Daily Beast reports that the ongoing probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office into the Trump Organization has shifted focus to the ex-president’s 43-year-old son and Allen Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer.

According to reporters Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Cartwright:

This latest round of interest in Trump Jr. and Weisselberg’s activities, as well as other new developments, underscore the resources and the gravity that New York prosecutors are devoting to the investigation, just as Trump continues to publicly decry the probe as another example of Democrats picking on him.

Though the details of what exactly investigators are interested in learning about Don Jr. and Weisselberg remain unclear, one thing is for certain: the investigation isn’t going away anytime soon.

This is just the latest development in the Manhattan D.A.’s criminal inquiry into Trump’s family business. The office has been looking into possible tax and insurance fraud, falsification of business documents, and hush-money payments for roughly two years.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt another blow to Trump’s shady enterprise when it ruled investigators could have access the twice-impeached, one-term president’s coveted tax returns and other financial records he’s long been guarding.

The Manhattan D.A.’s Office hasn’t commented on Don Jr. being roped into his father’s criminal probe, although District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. did tweet on Monday, “The work continues.”

The work continues. — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) February 22, 2021

As for Junior, he posted an insane four minute-long Rumble video the other day freaking out over what he called “the people’s republic of New York.”

“The BS never ends,” he ranted. “The political persecution of my father continues on, because a grossly partisan district attorney in New York finally got the Supreme Court to agree with their witch hunt!”

