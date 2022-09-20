Donald Trump makes ridiculous claim about Queen’s funeral

Donald Trump appeared to mock President Joe Biden’s placement at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. He went on to claim that if he were President, he’d have had a much better seat.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. Alongside a photo showing where Biden sat. Trump said, “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were President, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our country would be much different than it is right now!”

In a further posting, he added, “In Real Estate, like in politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!”

Biden’s placing at Queen’s funeral

Biden and the first lady sat 14 rows back from the front of the church. Royal experts say that seating 2,000 attendees, including many of the world’s dignitaries, was a potential diplomatic nightmare for those planning the event.

There was also the issue of transport. To avoid congestion around Westminster Abbey, many heads of state were instead invited to drive to Chelsea, and then catch chartered royal coaches to the church.

Dignitaries including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, the King and Queen of Bhutan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and the Emperor and Empress of Japan all caught a bus.

Biden was exempt from taking the bus and allowed to be driven to the cathedral in ‘the beast’, his security-protected limousine. He was also accompanied by a motorcade.

However, that’s not why he was placed where he was. The front rows were reserved purely for royalty and the heads of state from those countries where the Queen remained head of state, including Canada, Australia, and others. Making an exception purely for the President of the US would have been hard to justify to other leaders.

Donald Trump’s legal woes

One might think Donald Trump would have other things to worry about than Biden’s seating at the Queen’s funeral. He is currently facing a wave of investigations. Chief among them is perhaps the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month. Agents took away 15 boxes of classified documents. Trump’s legal team has argued the former President ‘de-classified’ the documents before deciding to take them to Florida.

Trump demanded a ‘special master’ be appointed to oversee the FBI’s investigations. However, yesterday, his legal team resisted a request from said master for them to come up with the evidence that Trump had de-classified the documents.

In a statement to court yesterday, they said it was not yet “the time and place” to provide such evidence. They said they would do so in a future, potential criminal trial to recover the property taken from Trump’s mansion.

If they did so now, “the Special Master process will have forced the Plaintiff to fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court’s order,” Trump’s legal team wrote.

Online, many were unimpressed by Trump’s bitching on social media. Many reminded him he wasn’t invited to the funeral.

“If I’d been invited to John McCain’s funeral, I would have been given a better seat than the people they wanted to be there! For sure!” “If I’d been invited to George H. W. Bush’s funeral, I would have been given a better seat than the people they wanted to be there! For sure!” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 19, 2022

Here’s where The Donald was on the seating plan. pic.twitter.com/DNSMFcW24L — Amanda Bail (@1scrummymummy) September 20, 2022

I know it’s hard for Trump to understand, but this wasn’t about Biden or any nation’s leader. It was about the Queen. This is why doesn’t get invited to anything. He’s got to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral. — Roslynne Levine (@roz_levine) September 19, 2022

He wouldn’t have been there, even as sitting President! This day was about The Queen and her family, not the foreign leaders who came to pay their respects, and who did so with great class, respect and dignity. Something Trump knows nothing of. — DTagg64 (@DTagg64) September 19, 2022

No thanks, We now have a president that doesn’t care where he sits at a funeral. He knows it’s not about him and he’s there to pay respect! Big improvement from the “alway put his ego first” previous guy. — Chris Fleming (@chrisfleming91) September 19, 2022

Although not invited to attend the funeral in London, Donald Trump, along with the other former, living, US Presidents, is invited to attend a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth at the Washington National Cathedral in DC tomorrow (10/21). It has not been confirmed if Trump, or any of the others, will attend.