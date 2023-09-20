Trump reportedly pissing himself over going to prison, keeps asking if he’ll have to wear “one of those jumpsuits”

Donald Trump (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

We think it’s safe to say that most people don’t want to go to prison. It’s pretty much the worst thing that could happen to you. But, as we all know, Donald Trump isn’t most people.

Asked in a sit-down interview with Kristen Welker on Meet The Press last weekend whether he’s at all worried about going to prison as he stares down 91 criminal charges in three different states plus the District of Columbia, the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time-indicted ex-president confidently replied, “I don’t even think about it. I’m built a little differently, I guess.”

WATCH: Kristen Welker asks former President Trump about the indictments he’s facing and the possibility that he could be sentenced to prison.



Welker: “Do you worry about going to jail?”



Trump: “I don’t even think about it.” pic.twitter.com/SwfKpJjrOc — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 17, 2023

But according to a new report published by Rolling Stone, he actually does think about it. Quite a bit actually. And he’s absolutely terrified at the thought of being locked up:

As the criminal cases against him have piled up, the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner has wondered aloud in recent months about what life would be like if he’s convicted, and if appeals fail. While Trump publicly professes confidence, privately, three sources familiar with his comments say, he’s been asking lawyers and other people close to him what a prison sentence would look like for a former American president. Would he be sent to a “club fed” style prison — a place that’s relatively comfortable, as far these things go — or a “bad” prison? Would he serve out a sentence in a plush home confinement? Would government officials try to strip him of his lifetime Secret Service protections? What would they make him wear, if his enemies actually did ever get him in a cell — an unprecedented set of consequences for a former leader of the free world.

But perhaps the #1 question Trump has is: Will he have to wear “one of those jumpsuits” in prison?

In an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner just ahead of Trump’s arrest in Georgia last month, Mary Trump described her crazy uncle as a “frightened little boy, deep down” and said he might actually be coming to grasp the severity of his situation.

“It might actually start breaking through that there’s nothing he can do to get out of this,” she remarked.

"Donald is and always has been a frightened little boy, deep down," the former president's niece Mary Trump says. "It might actually start breaking through that there's nothing he can do to get out of this." pic.twitter.com/onJ9CpDULG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba has been busy spinning a narrative that the ex-president is totally 10,000% certain he will be exonerated. He’s so sure of it, in fact, that he’s not even preparing for his upcoming trials.

“If it was a normal person, honestly Shannon, I could understand the concern,” she recently told Shannon Bream at Fox News, adding, “You don’t have to prep much when you’ve done nothing wrong.”

The 91 charges Trump currently faces could culminate into a potential maximum sentence of 717.5 years in prison, though it’s unlikely he’ll face that much time, in large part because he’s already 77-years-old, which is the current average life expectancy of an American.

Speaking to Newsmax host Greg Kelly after his arrest in Georgia last month, the ex-president described the roughly 20 minutes he spent being fingerprinted and having his mugshot taken as “terrible” and “a very sad experience.”

“I went through an experience that I never thought I’d have to go through,” he said, adding, “It’s just like one thing after the next. What they want to do is they want to try and wear you out, which they would never do … Just an absolute horrible thing that they’re doing. And I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Jeez. If he couldn’t handle a quick trip to a county jail, we can only imagine how he’s going to cope if he winds up in the big house.