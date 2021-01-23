Donald Trump is running out of banks willing to work with him

You know you messed up big time when you’re an alleged billionaire and you can’t find a single bank willing to hang on to your money.

That’s Donald Trump‘s current dilemma. He keeps having his accounts closed by financial institutions that say his dollars are too toxic to keep in their treasuries.

The latest is Banks United, based in Miami Lakes, Florida, that just announced it has closed both of his money-market accounts, which were valued somewhere between $5.1 million and $25.2 million.

“We no longer have any depository relationship with him,” a Banks United spokesperson this week, without offering any explanation for why it shuttered the multi-million dollar accounts.

This is the second bank in Trump’s new home state of Florida to turn its nose up to the twice impeached ex-president.

Last week, Professional Bank, based in Coral Gables, announced that it, too, could no longer work with him or any of his organizations.

These latest rejections come after Signature Bank in New York and Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany also said they’ll no longer be conducting business with Trump, in part due to his involvement in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

To make matters even worse for Trumpster, he owes over $300 million to Deutsche Bank, which is reportedly trying to offload the loans onto another lender due to the PR and legal nightmares its relationship with him has caused.

They say money talks.

Until it doesn’t.

Be best, Donald.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.