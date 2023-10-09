Donald Trump’s beach body brag, Madonna sells more SEX, & Jaden Smith’s muscle makeover

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
GAY COWBOYS: Director Pedro Almodóvar elaborates on the sexual tension between Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in his new queer Western film, A Strange Way of Life. [Entertainment Weekly]
IT’S A SIN: The Pet Shop Boys are calling out Drake for not giving them credit after sampling their 1986 hit “West End Girls” on the rapper’s new single “For All the Dogs”. [Billboard]
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Maluma got the brunt of a handsy overzealous fan who tried to grab his crotch as he made his way through the crowd at a concert in Connecticut.
RIP: Gay filmmaker Terence Davies, director of Distant Voices, Still Lives, has died at the age of 77. [The Hollywood Reporter]
SEX SALES: Photographs of Madonna by Steven Meisel from the pop icon’s 1992 SEX book sold for over $1,335,600 at a Christie’s auction, a portion of which will go toward the Raising Malawi charity. [EncyclopediaMadonnica]
ALL GROWN UP: Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith, 25, showed off his impressive body transformation in before and after shots that highlighted his newly buff physique.
THE BODY POLITIC: After previously claiming to weigh 215 pounds, Donald Trump mocked President Biden’s physique & said he has a “much better body” than him in a bizarre speech at a rally in Iowa. [The Independent]
THE LARAMIE PROJECT: 25 years after Matthew Shepard’s murder, Laramie, Wyoming is trying to shed its image and become a more progressive place. [9 News]
SOCCER LEGEND: Ahead of her retirement, Olympic gold medalist and women’s US soccer phenom Megan Rapinoe reflects on her legacy and status as a gay icon. [CBS Sports]
HO HO HO: Fire Island star Matt Rogers is coming for Mariah’s holiday diva crown & gets hot and heavy with Zane Phillips in the sexy music video for his new bop “Also It’s Christmas.”
15 Comments
dbmcvey
Sad about Terrence Davies. “Distant Voices, Still Lives” and “The Long Day Closes” are two of my favorite movies. Really beautiful.
dbmcvey
Trump talking about his bodies made me throw up a little.
still_onthemark
Thankfully there are no photos of his bigly beach body.
JClark
It boggles the mind how this child — I can’t even call him a man child — can have the support of such a large percentage of the country. He’s like a middle school tween girl in personality and temperament. The list of disqualifications for Trump to ever be President again is longer than the Manhattan phone book (when there was such a thing), but this . . . a 77 year old man publicly comparing his body to an 80 year old man is bizarre and juvenile. But bizarre and juvenile may be some of the best descriptors for Trump. SMH
DeeAnnCA
Yes, Trump is a human (anatomically anyway!) and humans do have a body. However, that is where the conversation should stop. Anything that he’s says after that is a LIE.
woodroad34
I keep seeing that fat derriere in shorts playing golf…I’ve always referred to him as the Waddler in Chief. Lumbering Oaf.
ShaverC
Megan Rapinoe a “gay icon”? Nope.
Baron Wiseman
Rapinoe = Most Hated Woman In Sports
Mack
More than a hater like you will ever be. You and your different monikers comes in spew BS day after day and most of the time no where intelligent. Why don’t you just go and live in a right wing hate site-that’s more your speed.
dbmcvey
As though an anti-trans conservative zealot has anything to say about who is a gay icon and who isn’t.
carllonghorn
Nailed it! Whenever I see “ShaverC” anywhere on this site, I just move on. Never a comment in support of the community, ever.
ShaverC
Carllonghorn, Not true. I support the gay community taking back the LGB from the alphabet mafia.
inbama
@dbmcvey
He’s a GAY man, and as a GAY man is entitled to his own opinions — especially about GAY icons.
If that bothers a QUEER-IDENTIFIED control-freak like you, too bad. Now go upstairs and tell mommy to iron your skirt or you’ll be late to your “Queers For Palestine” rally.
SUPREME
tumbleweed heads body is the last thing i need to hear about. gross!!!!!!
SDR94103
puke page.