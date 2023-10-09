Donald Trump’s beach body brag, Madonna sells more SEX, & Jaden Smith’s muscle makeover

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

GAY COWBOYS: Director Pedro Almodóvar elaborates on the sexual tension between Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in his new queer Western film, A Strange Way of Life. [Entertainment Weekly]

IT’S A SIN: The Pet Shop Boys are calling out Drake for not giving them credit after sampling their 1986 hit “West End Girls” on the rapper’s new single “For All the Dogs”. [Billboard]

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Maluma got the brunt of a handsy overzealous fan who tried to grab his crotch as he made his way through the crowd at a concert in Connecticut.

Maluma reacts to a fan inappropriately touching him at his concert. pic.twitter.com/8aqLJfS9mS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 8, 2023

RIP: Gay filmmaker Terence Davies, director of Distant Voices, Still Lives, has died at the age of 77. [The Hollywood Reporter]

SEX SALES: Photographs of Madonna by Steven Meisel from the pop icon’s 1992 SEX book sold for over $1,335,600 at a Christie’s auction, a portion of which will go toward the Raising Malawi charity. [EncyclopediaMadonnica]

ALL GROWN UP: Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith, 25, showed off his impressive body transformation in before and after shots that highlighted his newly buff physique.

Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like ?, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases????? pic.twitter.com/kWx2NV44Qn — Jaden (@jaden) October 5, 2023

THE BODY POLITIC: After previously claiming to weigh 215 pounds, Donald Trump mocked President Biden’s physique & said he has a “much better body” than him in a bizarre speech at a rally in Iowa. [The Independent]

THE LARAMIE PROJECT: 25 years after Matthew Shepard’s murder, Laramie, Wyoming is trying to shed its image and become a more progressive place. [9 News]

SOCCER LEGEND: Ahead of her retirement, Olympic gold medalist and women’s US soccer phenom Megan Rapinoe reflects on her legacy and status as a gay icon. [CBS Sports]

HO HO HO: Fire Island star Matt Rogers is coming for Mariah’s holiday diva crown & gets hot and heavy with Zane Phillips in the sexy music video for his new bop “Also It’s Christmas.”