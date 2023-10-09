monday news drop

Donald Trump’s beach body brag, Madonna sells more SEX, & Jaden Smith’s muscle makeover

Monday News Drop

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

GAY COWBOYS: Director Pedro Almodóvar elaborates on the sexual tension between Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in his new queer Western film, A Strange Way of Life. [Entertainment Weekly]

IT’S A SIN: The Pet Shop Boys are calling out Drake for not giving them credit after sampling their 1986 hit “West End Girls” on the rapper’s new single “For All the Dogs”. [Billboard]

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Maluma got the brunt of a handsy overzealous fan who tried to grab his crotch as he made his way through the crowd at a concert in Connecticut.

RIP: Gay filmmaker Terence Davies, director of Distant Voices, Still Lives, has died at the age of 77. [The Hollywood Reporter]

SEX SALES: Photographs of Madonna by Steven Meisel from the pop icon’s 1992 SEX book sold for over $1,335,600 at a Christie’s auction, a portion of which will go toward the Raising Malawi charity. [EncyclopediaMadonnica]

ALL GROWN UP: Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith, 25, showed off his impressive body transformation in before and after shots that highlighted his newly buff physique.

THE BODY POLITIC: After previously claiming to weigh 215 pounds, Donald Trump mocked President Biden’s physique & said he has a “much better body” than him in a bizarre speech at a rally in Iowa. [The Independent]

THE LARAMIE PROJECT: 25 years after Matthew Shepard’s murder, Laramie, Wyoming is trying to shed its image and become a more progressive place. [9 News]

SOCCER LEGEND: Ahead of her retirement, Olympic gold medalist and women’s US soccer phenom Megan Rapinoe reflects on her legacy and status as a gay icon. [CBS Sports]

HO HO HO: Fire Island star Matt Rogers is coming for Mariah’s holiday diva crown & gets hot and heavy with Zane Phillips in the sexy music video for his new bop “Also It’s Christmas.”

