Don’t expect to see Melania on the campaign trail, she’s too busy “at the spa” & “going to her hairdresser”

This just in: Melania Trump wants absolutely nothing to do with her husband’s longshot efforts to avoid going to prison latest presidential campaign and is more or less content leading a quiet, secluded life apart from the rest of humanity.

That’s according to The New York Times, which just published an in-depth profile about the ex-FLOTUS’s private life since leaving Washington, D.C. in January 2021.

Although anyone who’s been paying any attention for the last seven years could’ve already told you that.

Melania’s been checked out since the minute she became first lady and refused to move into the White House or engage with the public for six months. That sorta set the tone for how she’s chosen to handle being a political spouse in the years since.

Per NYT:

While she supports his presidential bid, Mrs. Trump has not appeared on the trail since Mr. Trump announced his campaign in November and did not utter a public word about his effort until May, when she endorsed him in an interview with Fox News Digital. “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said. Her absence is a striking difference from the start of the first Trump campaign, when Mrs. Trump, wearing a white strapless dress, descended the golden escalator in front of her husband at his campaign kickoff at Trump Tower.

But it’s not just Trump’s presidential campaign that Melania’s been avoiding. She also hasn’t attended any of his court hearings or commented on any of his legal troubles.

The ex-president is currently ensnared in two criminal cases–one from the DOJ over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, and another from the Manhattan DA’s office accusing him of falsifying business records–and is currently facing over 70 combined charges.

On top of that, he’s at the center of a $250 million fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization from the New York AG’s office.

Plus an ongoing defamation lawsuit filed against him by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Oh, and he’s likely facing a third indictment from the DOJ over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results so he could stay in power.

Melania Trump has largely retreated from public life since leaving the White House, steering clear of the campaign trail and her husband’s court appearances. Cloistered behind the gates of her three homes, she sticks to a small circle of family and friends.https://t.co/VJpCSfmshC — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 26, 2023

The New York Times didn’t speak to the ex-FLOTUS herself, but it did get quotes from her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham (ugh), who said that if Trump wins the Republican nomination in 2024, Melania might do some very light campaigning on his behalf, but “she’s not going to be throwing on jeans and walking in parades.”

It also spoke to Kellyanne Conway (double ugh) who sang Melania’s praises, saying, “She knows who she is and keeps her priorities in check. Melania keeps them guessing, and they keep guessing wrong.”

As it turns out, there’s not much to guess. Because according to the newspaper, Melania spends pretty much every day either hiding inside her suite at Mar-a-Lago or getting treatments at the club spa. She doesn’t exercise or seem to entertain guests, and only rarely attends events.

Mrs. Trump isn’t seen at the fitness center and isn’t known to have a trainer, according to other club regulars and former aides. She has long been a fan of days spent at the spa, but she is almost never spotted outside at the pool at either Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster, Mr. Trump’s golf resort in New Jersey. Occasionally, she makes brief appearances at charity functions at Mar-a-Lago with her husband. …Mrs. Trump is said to prefer [New York City] to Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster. She has been spotted going to her hairdresser and entering and exiting Trump Tower, which she does through a special side entrance and a private elevator.

An insider told People earlier this year that Mrs. Trump couldn’t be less interested in what her husband’s up to these days and just wants to be left alone.

“Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” the source said. “At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight.”

When she’s not avoiding the spotlight, she’s busy plugging non-fungible tokens on her personal website, although not without controversy. Her latest NFT, which randomly marked the 54th anniversary of the moon landing earlier this month, got her in trouble with NASA for violating its regulations for merchandising.

Her more lucrative gig, however, has been giving paid speeches and offering “design consulting” services. Last year, Melania was paid $500,000 to speak at an event hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans. She also received $155,000 from a Trump-affiliated super PAC to help pick tableware and flower arrangements for a fundraiser.