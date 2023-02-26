tiktalk

Drag queen tips for kids, a shirtless soldier, & touring the queer commune

Relive the magic of Ariana Debose’s campy BAFTA rap, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Beau Gordon toured the queer commune.

Sterling Walker danced for vodka.

Robert took his first cruise.

An American soldier served his country.

Mark Kanemura met The Old Gays.

Shane Rooney shared his story.

Jon MacGregor showed off his more erotic art.

Katy Perry tossed out a straight white male.

Monét X Change corrupted the kids.

And Jeremy shopped for dolls.

