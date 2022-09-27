Drag Race queen Tayce honors sister Cherry Valentine with moving tribute performance

The queer community was shocked this week by the suddenly passing of beloved UK drag queen Cherry Valentine, and few moreso than her close Drag Race UK sister Tayce.

The Queerpiphany star publicly shared in mourning and celebrating Valentine’s life on the day of her passing, posting moment after captured moment of the two hanging out and performing together. Now, she’s performing on her own, but clearly with her friend still in her heart.

Tayce used the closing number of the final show in the her recent country-wide “Assassination Tour” to honor the late queen and their time together.

She performed a rendition of “Memory” from Cats, the song that the pair emotionally lipsynced to against one another on Drag Race UK.

The performance is enrapturing:

such a beautiful tribute, cherry would love it pic.twitter.com/kgM2OAdPhT — molls ☂︎ (@doIIastore) September 26, 2022

This is just the latest in a line of heartfelt tributes to the late performer.

After the sudden news of her passing on Sunday, fellow queens and admirers across the world shared their condolences and memories of her.

At a loss for words. One of those souls so pure, so raw, so real. I’m incredibly lucky to have known George and witnessed their infectious spirit. Their patience and kindness was their superpower. They saw you for you and not many people have that empathetic trait. My heart 💔🍒 — BÎмÎηÎ (@biminibabes) September 23, 2022

Just woke up, just found out. I’m devastated and I can’t stop crying — Ginny Lemon (@GinnyLemon69) September 23, 2022

I have no words, my thoughts and prayers go out to all of your family @TheCValentine 💚❤️💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xf1ONzuh1U — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) September 23, 2022

My cab just stopped for a second at a sign pointing to “gypsy hill” and I started crying again ffs. Everyone check in on your friends and loved ones, you never when’s your last chance x — JustSum @ Twitch.TV/JustSum (@IsSumTingWong) September 23, 2022

Completely devastated and shook by the news about our friend Cherry. She was extremely kind, generous and talented. 🍒❤️ Please share your memories in the Book of Condelence and contribute to the fundraiser for her vigil here – https://t.co/2IlBcE4xiY pic.twitter.com/kCRrchBY5i — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) September 23, 2022

Valentine was a proud Traveller and spoke openly about her culture during and beyond her time on Drag Race.

She was also a registered nurse, and took time away from drag in 2020 to help deal with the fallout from the COVID pandemic.

Her life was immortalized not only in her performances, but in a BBC3 documentary on her life entitled Gypsy Queen And Proud.

Relive the original “Memory” performance with Tayce and Valentine in all its glory: