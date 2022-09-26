Drag Race queen Kornbread reveals cancer diagnosis

Former Drag Race contestant Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté sparked concern amongst followers over the weekend by revealing a cancer diagnosis.

Kornbread, a trans woman, featured on Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year. She also appears in the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, alongside Ginger Minj and Kahmora Hall.

She posted a message on Instagram saying, “Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the smaller intestine. I’m 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so I’ll be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!

“I say this to let everyone know that no matter how young you are PLEASE GET REGULAR checks ups. I’m glad I caught mine at this stage.

“A lot of health things will be changing for me and I’m grateful for all the support! Ready to get back to the stage again.”

Adenocarcinoma is a type of cancer that can occur in different parts of the body. It typically begins in glandular cells. It is the most common form of cancer in the small intestine.

Many fellow Drag Race contestants wished Kornbread well in the comments, including Deja Skye, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Trinity The Tuck, Lala Ri, The Vivienne, Kandy Muse, and season 3 winner Raja, who wrote, “much love to you baby girl.”

Kornbread was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, before relocating to Los Angeles, where she pursued her drag career. She had to pull out of Drag Race early due to an ankle injury.

Death of Cherry Valentine

News of Kornbread’s health problems comes just a couple of days after news of the death of Drag Race UK contestant Cherry Valentine.

Valentine was the drag persona of performer, George Ward. His family revealed he died last Sunday at the age of 28. His cause of death has not been revealed.

