Drag queen Varla Jean Merman rushed to ER after freak, candy-related accident

One of the most beloved drag performers in the US found herself rushed to hospital on Friday night. The reason? She slipped on a Tic-Tac and broke her kneecap.

Ouch!

The accident befell Varla Jean Merman on Friday whilst she was undertaking her summer season at the Crown and Anchor in Provincetown. We love Provincetown but as anyone who’s been will know, it’s not exactly overrun with hospitals. The hobbled drag legend had to endure an hour-long ride to the nearest ER, pumped up on morphine.

Merman shared the tale on her Instagram, along with a photo of her bandaged leg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varla Jean Merman (@varlajeanmerman)



“‘Break a leg, Varla!’ Well, I did. After slipping on a Tic-Tac, yes a Tic-Tac, in the second number on Friday night, I fell very hard on my knee and fractured my knee cap, as well as causing a complete detachment of my quads at the tendon. Snap.

“I had to be carried off stage by some very hunky and strong friends in the audience. And then took an hour-long adrenaline and morphine-fueled ambulance ride to the closest hospital in Hyannis.

“I must thank everyone at the Crown and Anchor and the first responders, including the Provincetown Police, who were quite amazing getting this 265-pound ‘lady’ onto a stretcher and getting me into the ambulance.

Related: Varla Jean Merman sheds her brassiere to show off her big hairy gorilla bod

“I have a very long road to recovery, physically and mentally, especially since my physicality and athleticism were something that I cherished and never took for granted. But with my incredible husband @corneliusdewitte and so many amazing, kind, and caring friends and trainers, I will be back.”

“The show must go on! Honestly, I need to laugh now more than anyone at this time…even if I’m in a wheelchair. So I will take this week off and then I will return to the Crown and Anchor for 5 last shows before I go home to Fort Lauderdale.”

Here’s wishing Merman a very speedy recovery!

‘In sickness and in health’

Merman is the creation of actor Jeffrey T. Roberson. As we’ve reported before, behind the make-up and dresses is quite a musclebound daddy.

Related: Varla Jean Merman shows off her muscle dad bod and we’re parched

Jeffrey and his husband, Cornelius White, wed in Provincetown four years ago and marked their anniversary on the weekend.

Jeffrey posted to Instagram, saying: “Happy Anniversary to my Big Daddy @corneliusdewitte I love you so much. We are putting the vow ‘in sickness and in health’ to the test now, and I am so grateful that I have you, my big strong beautiful man, in my life.”