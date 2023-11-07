‘Élite’ villain Alex Pastrana makes playing bad look so damn good

Alex Pastrana is nothing like his evil character on Élite. He’s actually one of the good ones!

The 31-year-old has seen his fame rise since playing abusive boyfriend Raul on the blockbuster Netflix series for the last two seasons.

And while his problematic character’s behavior is reprehensible, Pastrana himself is a sight for sore eyes.

Un venezolano llega a Élite, la famosa serie de Netflix. ??



Se trata del actor caraqueño Alex Pastrana, quien será una de las nuevas caras en Las Encinas. pic.twitter.com/yQl0EDHEwk — Directo a la Fuente (@directolafuente) November 12, 2022

Pastrana was born in Venezuela and raised in Spain.

He initially planned on being an engineer, but soon caught the acting bug and enrolled in Madrid’s prestigious acting school Estudio Corazza.

The hunk’s first acting role was in the 2019 play Donde Mueren Las Palabras (Where the Words Die), before securing a role in the 2022 Spanish film Under Her Control.

Pastrana soon caught the attention of Netflix and was cast as Ulysses in the Spanish thriller series Welcome to Eden and joined Elite for the show’s 6th season.

Season 7 of the young adult telenovela premiered last month and Pastrana’s character plays a pivotal role as the drama unfolds over the course of its eight episodes.

And while we don’t want to give anything away, Pastrana’s character continues his despicable antics, while still flashing his matinee idol good looks.

Prior to the launch of season 7, Pastrana described his excitement on returning to the series and getting to work with Omar Ayuso, who didn’t appear in season 6.

“It was the greatest surprise,” Pastrana told Just Jared.

“Loved his character in the previous seasons and now coming with a more mature point of view (and I can’t give any more spoilers) it was very interesting to see. Plus he’s the most charming guy, very funny and he was very welcomed and welcoming.”

While all seven seasons of Elite are currently streaming on Netflix, check out more sizzling photos of Pastrana below: