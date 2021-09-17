Eric Trump just inched ahead of Don Jr. in the race to determine Trump’s dumbest offspring

We can never decide which one of Donald Trump‘s adult sons dumber, Don Jr. or Eric. Both brothers give each other a run for their money. This week, however, Eric is the clear winner.

Yesterday, the 37-year-old tweeted a link to the website DoYouMissMeYet.com, which takes you to a picture of Donald Trump standing on a stage with his arms out in front of an American flag.

According to GoDaddy, the domain was purchased on December 28, 2020, presumably by someone in Trump’s camp, since Eric is now promoting it on Twitter. That timing is interesting, since it suggests they knew the election was over well before that whole “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Not long after Eric promoted the site, someone else created a parody version called DoYouMissMeYet.co, which takes you to a picture of Donald Trump and his three eldest children with the words “F*ck No” plasted in front of their faces and a link to some random person’s VenMo page.

Judging by the responses to Eric’s tweet, it doesn’t appear very many people miss the Trumps at all…

I honestly forgot you existed. — Ryan (@HRyanLa) September 16, 2021

Like I miss a severe case of hemorrhoids. Go away! — Tweeter of Snark (@LoveBGees) September 16, 2021

God no! The same way I miss those bad abdominal cramps I had with food poisoning maybe. — madninnie (@madninnie2) September 17, 2021

Literally NO ONE misses @EricTrump

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mercer Creed 🌊 (@MercerCreed) September 16, 2021

Not at all but betting you’re missing the big grift. — JAS16AZ✡️ (@JAS16AZ) September 17, 2021

Oh let me think. pic.twitter.com/eVjL0AioqR — Hefêydd ワクチン接種 (@Hefeydd_) September 17, 2021

I had breast cancer once. And an infected hang nail. And a root canal. And a broken ankle. And explosive diarrhea. And a blazing hangover in college. I don’t miss any of those, either. — 🏳️‍🌈 Just your average gay suburban mom 🇺🇸 (@B2Bniche) September 17, 2021

Also this week, Eric also went on Fox News where he said people can expect an announcement on whether his father will run for president again very soon, telling Stuart Varney, “Well, there’s no question he’s the Republican best suited. First of all, his approval ratings are at 99% among the Republican party, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.