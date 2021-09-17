prizewinner

Eric Trump just inched ahead of Don Jr. in the race to determine Trump’s dumbest offspring

By

We can never decide which one of Donald Trump‘s adult sons dumber, Don Jr. or Eric. Both brothers give each other a run for their money. This week, however, Eric is the clear winner.

Yesterday, the 37-year-old tweeted a link to the website DoYouMissMeYet.com, which takes you to a picture of Donald Trump standing on a stage with his arms out in front of an American flag.

According to GoDaddy, the domain was purchased on December 28, 2020, presumably by someone in Trump’s camp, since Eric is now promoting it on Twitter. That timing is interesting, since it suggests they knew the election was over well before that whole “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Not long after Eric promoted the site, someone else created a parody version called DoYouMissMeYet.co, which takes you to a picture of Donald Trump and his three eldest children with the words “F*ck No” plasted in front of their faces and a link to some random person’s VenMo page.

Judging by the responses to Eric’s tweet, it doesn’t appear very many people miss the Trumps at all…

Also this week, Eric also went on Fox News where he said people can expect an announcement on whether his father will run for president again very soon, telling Stuart Varney, “Well, there’s no question he’s the Republican best suited. First of all, his approval ratings are at 99% among the Republican party, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”

