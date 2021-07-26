Eric Trump is sure acting like a guy who just figured out he’s deep trouble

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Eric Trump. Could it be that it has finally dawned on him he could be in serious legal peril?

Trump’s second son, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, has gone radio silent recently. He hasn’t made any media appearances in weeks, and his last tweet was 10 days ago and was just a photo of him and his wife, Lara, on a yacht submitted without any comment.

Now, it could just be that Eric is just taking a break from the spotlight. It would be the first time he’s done so in roughly five years, but we suppose it’s possible.

The timing of his little sabbatical, however, is certainly convenient.

It comes at literally the exact same time two of his dad’s closest allies–Tom Barrack, chairman of Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee, and Allen Weisselberg, former CFO of the Trump Organization–were indicted for unrelated crimes.

Related: Ivanka’s husband may have already flipped on her dad and things could get real messy real quick

Last week, Barrack was arrested for allegedly acting as an unregistered foreign agent, obstructing justice, and lying to the FBI. Two weeks before that, Weisselberg surrendered to police after he was accused of conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, and grand larceny, among other things.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

Immediately after Weisselberg was charged, Eric and his older brother Don Jr. hit the media circuit. They defended him on Newsmax and Fox News and called the whole thing a “political vendetta” against their father.

Ivanka Trump, however, didn’t weigh in on the matter has been keeping a very low profile. She’s reportedly been “distancing” herself from her father and the family business. Many legal pundits believe she’s doing so because she knows investigators are coming for her next.

Related: Ivanka Trump reportedly “in peril”, probably about to be criminally charged, might even go to jail

Perhaps Eric has finally gotten the memo too and figured out that, when literally everyone around you is being arrested and charged with felonies and pressured to cooperate with prosecutors on investigations into your family, it’s usually best to zip your lips and wait for things to blow over.

One person who still doesn’t yet seem to understand the gravity of the situation is Don Jr., who continues to draw attention to himself by tweeting coronavirus misinformation, bashing Joe Biden, and campaigning for his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to replace Meghan McCain on The View.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.