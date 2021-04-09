witch hunt

FFS Meghan Markle is actually being blamed for Prince Philip’s death

By

Prince Philip is dead. RIP. The guy was 99 and in poor health, but somehow people are already blaming Meghan Markle for his passing.

This morning, “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade said Markle’s recent sit down with Oprah Winfrey caused the nearly century-old prince, who was in the hospital at the time it aired, so much stress that he died.

“There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey,” Kilmeade said. “So, here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that.”

But it’s not just Kilmeade who thinks Markle is to blame for all this. There are actually people on Twitter who agree…

In reality, Meghan had absolutely nothing to do with it. She’s currently gestating a baby in California. The prince’s health had been failing for quite a while. He spent 28 days in the hospital earlier this year after having heart surgery.

According to a statement from the royal family, he “passed away peacefully” at the palace earlier this morning.

Now, here’s what normal, sane, and rational people are saying about the whole thing…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.