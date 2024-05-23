Shaun T (Photo: YouTube)

Fitness expert Shaun T has amassed a huge following not only with his online workouts but also his engaging personality and commitment to living an authentic life. This has led to some candid conversations on podcasts in recent years. A new appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service is among one of his most candid yet.

He and his husband, Scottie, talk about having an open relationship, what makes their relationship tick, and running an OnlyFans.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Build ✅ Cut in process…..💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/MocFvyG0RU — Scott Blokker (@ScottBlokker) May 22, 2024

Shaun T (née Shaun Thompson) was born in 1978, and raised in New Jersey and Philadelphia. He became famous for his workouts, including T25, Insanity, and Let’s Get Up. In the last couple of years, he’s also trained as a competitive bodybuilder and documented his journey online.

Shaun married his husband Scottie back in 2012. In 2017, they became dads to twin sons via surrogacy. They share lots of photos of their family life on Instagram but post more bodybuilding and flesh-flaunting content on their respective X accounts.

Opening up their relationship after two years together

Asked on Lip Service if they were monogamous, Shaun said they were not. He was the one who brought up the idea of opening the relationship after being together for a couple of years.

“Two years into our relationship, I was like, ‘Look … listen, your d*ck is my favorite, emotionally I’m with you.’ I’ve never had a problem getting a boner if he so much as touched me,” said Shaun to Yee and co-hosts Jordan Emanuel and Gigi Maguire.

“ ‘But your d*ck can’t be the last d*ck I suck ever! Especially if we’re going to be together for the next 50 years!’ ”

“And he wasn’t fine with it at first,” Shaun continues, pointing to Scottie.

“I’m just a traditional White guy from Seattle,” explains Scottie. “My parents have been together so long so you just have this thing that you’re not supposed to do THAT because of what society says or whatever. There are questions such as ‘Well, am I enough? Let’s talk about it.’ ”

The couple did talk about it and decided to give it a go, provided they maintained honesty with one another.

They clarified that they have done stuff together and alone with others.

“We have no secrets,” added Shaun. “You just have to tell me what you’re doing.”

“Always have to get the address, just in case,” adds Scottie, who also says, “There’s something very erotic about him coming home and telling me what happened. Because then it gets us excited and we do it again!”

Twins birthday party done ✅ Adult birthday party in exotic locale in 3…2…1……😈😈 🍹 🥃 @ShaunT pic.twitter.com/dn3BvpnQSJ — Scott Blokker (@ScottBlokker) November 18, 2023

Videos and OnlyFans

They also said they sometimes film these encounters and allow each other to watch the videos they make.

Talk then turns to OnlyFans. Earlier in the conversation, Shaun had discussed having an OnlyFans in which he posts naked pics. He had mentioned there is a ‘Platinum’ level of OnlyFans but that it’s open by invitation only.

One of the podcast hosts asks if this is part of the Platinum level. It’s unclear what she means: seeing the videos of enjoying hookups with the couple?

“No one gets an in-person service” clarifies Shaun. He then remembers one guy that did make them a generous offer.

“We have had one guy offer us $80,000 to eat our asses,” he reveals.

“That doesn’t sound like a bad deal,” says an impressed Yee.

“It never went through, but I was definitely considering it,” says Shaun.

How they met

Shaun goes on to acknowledge that many people are turned off by the idea of open relationships, or watching their partners have sex with someone else. He says works for them because they’re “very secure with each other.” Scottie adds they’re also completely honest with each other.

The men talk about coming out and meeting each other. They’ve previously told people they met at the gym but it turns out this is not true. They met via Manhunt.net initially for a hook-up. Scottie was in a relationship with someone else for six years and Shaun was with someone for two years. Both were “unhappy” in their relationships.

When they met, the connection was instant. Shaun says he knew within seconds, “I’m going to be with this person for the rest of my life.” It turned out Scottie felt the same.

Lots of people have very strong opinions about the whole monogamy vs. open relationship thing. Different rules work for different people. However, it’s refreshing to see a couple talk so openly and candidly about what works for them, and why.

You can watch the whole episode below. The discussion about their open relationship kicks off around the 35.20 mark.

Don't forget to share: