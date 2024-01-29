This twink on TikTok just reignited the debate over monogamy & open relationships

Clarkson Lawson (Photo: TikTok)

A twink on TikTok has sparked debate with a recent video. He used it to criticize some men in open relationships.

Clarkson Lawson, 26, is based in Florida. He said the men who particularly irked him were those who suggested their relationship was superior or more “evolved” than those that conform to heteronormative traditions.

“Don’t sit here and act like you reinvented the wheel because you let someone else sleep with your boyfriend,” he says.

Lawson goes on to argue that sex is a “primal urge” and that “what separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom and Neanderthals is being able to not act on primary urges when it is in our best interests.

“So no, having an open relationship is not the next step in evolution. It’s actually regressing.”

He then criticizes couples who argue that sex is not the defining factor of their relationship.

“This is very easily debunked,” says Lawson. “Your relationship is defined by sex because you cannot give it up with other people in order to be in a relationship.”

Lawson does go on to concede, after adding his dime to the conversation, that “it’s none of my business. If it works for you, it works for you. Just don’t sit here and put yourself on some moral pedestal. Like you’re the second coming of Einstein because you and your boyfriend are able to let someone else into your relationship.”

Touchy subject

Some viewers agreed with Lawson’s stance.

“Open relationship = You are an option,” was one well-liked comment on TikTok. One woman, who possibly doesn’t know many long-term gay couples, said, “I’m sorry, but never have I EVER met a happy open relationship couple 😅”

Lawson’s video was also posted to X. It had some supporters.

Open relationships are not healthy. They only work if you want to cruise grinder and be the creepy old gay guy down the street with cats. No real love, no true intimacy and they lack real meaningful personal connections. Stop trying 2 justify getting your 🍑 pounded. — rodney 💯 (@rodney806) January 22, 2024

However, Lawson’s video quickly received a lot of clapback.

Writer Dan Savage was among those to offer an opinion.

“I get annoyed when people in open relationships argue that they’re more highly evolved,” agreed Savage. “That’s very annoying and it’s total bullshit. But monogamous people who argue — as this guy does — that non-monogamous people are animals? Very annoying and also bullshit.”

“Do what works for you and let other people do what works for them. And have the humility to recognize that what works for you may change over time.”

Others also slated the video.

Really strong "the couple I lust after don't want to have sex with me" vibes. https://t.co/mT8uHiV5jI — George Forth (cis) 💔🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇫🇮🇬🇧🇪🇸 (@GeorgeForth) January 23, 2024

“It’s none of my business”



*posts a video essay trying to make it his business* — Derek Bolt (@derekboltxxx) January 22, 2024

I’m in an open relationship. I don’t know anyone in an open relationship who preaches they’re superior or that it’s an evolution? Your take usually comes from bitter gays who can’t stand the fact someone can have a boyfriend and have fun when they themselves can’t get past a… — matt (@mattspx) January 23, 2024

I can’t think of a sadder way to live than being triggered by what other people are doing with their lives that have nothing to do with you. — Austin Wilde (@AustinWilde) January 22, 2024

Lawson has built a sizeable following with his TikTok and X videos. He tends to follow the Libs Of TikTok approach of slamming trans people and echoing conservative views on LGBTQ+ issues.

Here he is on Newsmax recently slamming the notion of Pride Month. Yes, really.

“My mind has not been ‘changed’”

Queerty reached out to Lawson. We asked if the feedback he’d received to the polyamory video had changed his mind at all.

“I expected the reaction I received because this is such a touchy subject, especially among the gay community,” he replied. “The goal of my video was to provide a counter-argument to those who put themselves on a moral pedestal for opening up their relationship.

“While it’s unfortunate that many people took this the wrong way, my beliefs are not determined by my audience’s reaction, so my mind has not been ‘changed’ based on the response.”

“If my opinions were determined by whether or not the internet agreed with me, I would not be able to provide any value to any discussion.”

“Everyone should be free to do what they please in their relationship, but people are allowed to not want that for themselves and have reasons for it. Additionally, your choice to open your relationship does not make you better or ‘more evolved’ than those who choose monogamy.”