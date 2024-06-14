TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

“FROCIAGGINE” FASHION: Turns out, homophobe Pope Francis has all his gowns made by this super queer, tatted up, bearded muscle daddy. [Read more]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Survivor runner-up Deshawn Radden came out and said he’s ready to go back to the island as his authentic self. [Read more]

YEE-HAW: Country crooner Orville Peck stripped down to just his cowboy boots and mask in a sizzling new photoshoot. 🤠

HARD LAUNCH: Influencer Bretman Rock recalled the first time he met his boyfriend Justice Fester: “He [gave] very hetero vibes.” [Read more]

REUNITED: People couldn’t stop staring at Elite hunks Manu Ríos and Aron Piper’s pants at the epic Jacquemus fashion show in Italy. [Read more]

YAS QUEENS: The Drag Race FYC Emmy event in reunited the top seven from Season 16 for a powerful performance at the Julian Dixon Library in Culver City. 👠

NOT SAFE FOR FAMILY: Actors Nicholas Galitzine and Leo Woodall bonded over their gay sex scenes. [Read more]

RETRO RECORD: That time rocker Melissa Etheridge came out and then had one of the biggest hits of her career. 🎸 [Read more]

HI, GAY!: Fresh off a ferociously funny season of Hacks, Megan Stalter‘s queer indie comedy Cora Bora finally hits select theaters this weekend.

DEEPENING CONNECTIONS: Former NBA player Jason Collins looked back on the positive impact coming out had on his basketball career. [Read more]

READING ROOM: Twinks from hell, con artist lesbians, and guncles who’ll make you ugly cry: 12 books to devour this Pride Month. 📚 [Read more]

HOT TO TROT: The itty-bitty men’s bathing suits at Miami Swim Week helped ring in Hot Gay Summer™. [See more pics]

