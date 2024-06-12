Twinks from hell, con artist lesbians & guncles who’ll make you ugly cry: 12 books to devour this Pride Month

You know what they say. Reading is fundamental – especially during Pride Month!

Anyone whose ever been in their Reading Era knows there is nothing quite like pouring a glass of red (or white!), cozying up on the couch, and cracking open a new book.

And with so many books out there, we felt it was our duty to find the gayest books of all for you to enjoy this June (and beyond). Whether you’re in the mood for a totally unhinged student/professor romance, a hilarious whodunit with lesbians galore, or a heartbreaking coming of age that details what it’s like to be Black and LGBTQ, Queerty‘s got plenty of recommendations to help you discover your next great read.

So go ahead. Fill your bookshelf with these 12 queer-centric books, most of which are written by LGBTQ authors…