Here’s how Shaun T’s first bodybuilding competition turned out

As we previously reported, ‘Insanity’ fitness instructor Shaun T has been training for the last couple of years to become a bodybuilder.
Shaun, 45, is rightly proud of his progress. He has documented his transformation with a series of thirsty photos on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
On Saturday, August 19th, Shaun took the stage at the IFBB Texas Pro event at Arlington Expo Center Hall. Over the last few days, he’s been posting information on how the event went down for him.
Here he is sharing his posing routine.
Here he is with his coach, Justin Horrell.
And here’s how he scored. He came first in five categories: Classic Physique Men’s over 45; Classic Physique Men’s over 35; Classic Physique Novice C; Men’s Physique over 45; and Men’s Physique over 35.
Congratulations, Shaun!
Besides showing off his medals, Shaun thanked other members of his team. He singled his husband, Scott Blokker, out for some specific gratitude. The couple have now flown off for a well-deserved five-day break (subsequent postings suggest they’re in London). Here’s hoping he can enjoy some downtime… and eat some well-earned carbs!
One Comment
JTinToronto
He looks amazing, and congrats to him. What an accomplishment………but……..I have no idea who this guy is.