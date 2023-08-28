Here’s how Shaun T’s first bodybuilding competition turned out

Shaun T (Photo: @ShaunT/X)

As we previously reported, ‘Insanity’ fitness instructor Shaun T has been training for the last couple of years to become a bodybuilder.

Shaun, 45, is rightly proud of his progress. He has documented his transformation with a series of thirsty photos on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

On Saturday, August 19th, Shaun took the stage at the IFBB Texas Pro event at Arlington Expo Center Hall. Over the last few days, he’s been posting information on how the event went down for him.

Here he is sharing his posing routine.

My Posing routine from last Saturday’s competition! Thanks again for the love ?? #bodybuilding pic.twitter.com/klLm4mBMYN — Shaun T (@ShaunT) August 26, 2023

Here he is with his coach, Justin Horrell.

And here’s how he scored. He came first in five categories: Classic Physique Men’s over 45; Classic Physique Men’s over 35; Classic Physique Novice C; Men’s Physique over 45; and Men’s Physique over 35.

Congratulations, Shaun!

??Thanks again for your congratulations. A lot of you asked how I placed and in what categories. Five 1st – Two 2nd – One 3rd

? Classic Physique Men’s over 45

? Classic Physique Men’s over 35

? Classic Physique Novice C

? Men’s Physique over 45

? Men’s Physique over 35

?… pic.twitter.com/RTPK3mRG39 — Shaun T (@ShaunT) August 22, 2023

Besides showing off his medals, Shaun thanked other members of his team. He singled his husband, Scott Blokker, out for some specific gratitude. The couple have now flown off for a well-deserved five-day break (subsequent postings suggest they’re in London). Here’s hoping he can enjoy some downtime… and eat some well-earned carbs!