So fetch: 25 fascinating facts about ‘Mean Girls’

Whether you’re gay, straight, bi, young, old, or somewhere in between, there’s a pretty good chance you know the rule: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

In the crowded genre of coming-of-age flicks and high school comedies, Mean Girls is certifiably the Queen Bee.

The 2004 film, written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters, follows the transformation of homeschooled student Cady (Lindsay Lohan) after she transfers to public school and finds herself a member of its most enviable clique: The Plastics.

What could have been just another teen movie became a cult phenomenon, thanks to an impeccably hilarious and instantly quotable script, a resonant storyline, authentic queer and female representation, and a soon-to-be iconic cast.

But from the enviable fabulousness of Regina George (Rachel McAdams), to the heartfelt portrayal of Damian, a “too gay to function” drama kid played by Daniel Franzese, Mean Girls especially spoke to the LGBTQ+ community. Finally, in the early aughts, we found a film that understood what it meant to be an outcast.

You might think you know everything about the iconic movie, which inspired a sequel (we don’t talk about it), a Broadway musical, a musical movie, and even its own unofficial holiday. But you’d be wrong! 💅

OK fine, you CAN sit with us as we bust out the Burn Book for 25 fascinating facts about Mean Girls.