Florida school delivers message to LGBTQ students: “Leave immediately” and don’t come back

Grace Christian School in Valrico, Florida boasts on its website that it does not discriminate “on the basis of race, color, nationality, or ethnic origin.”

But if a student happens to be gay, bisexual or transgender, it’s time to leave!

In an email to parents obtained by NBC News, Administrator Barry McKeen made the school’s position on LGBTQ students crystal clear.

The subject line of the email reads: “Important School Policy Point of Emphasis. … Please Read.”

“We believe that God created mankind in His image: male (man) and female (woman), sexually different but with equal dignity,” the email said.

It went on to erroneously reference “one’s biological gender.” For the people in the back, “gender” is defined as a social construct while “sex” distinguishes the biological difference between females and males.

“Therefore, one’s biological sex must be affirmed and no attempts should be made to physically change, alter, or disagree with one’s biological gender — including, but not limited to, elective sex reassignment, transvestite, transgender, or non-binary gender fluid acts of conduct (Genesis 1:26-28). Students in school will be referred to by the gender on their birth certificate and be referenced in name in the same fashion.”

Then the school lumped being gay in with “bestiality” and “incest,” because of course it did.

It continued: “We believe that any form of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, transgender identity/lifestyle, self-identification, bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery and pornography are sinful in the sight of God and the church (Genesis 2:24; Leviticus 18:1-30; Romans 1:26-29; I Corinthians 5:1; I Corinthians 6:9; I Thessalonians 4:2-7).”

“Students who are found participating in these lifestyles will be asked to leave the school immediately,” the email said.

In a video statement, McKeen reaffirmed the school’s position and added: “We are not a hateful group of people. We don’t hate students who are of a particular persuasion.”

At least one LGBTQ student has disenrolled from the school after the email went out.

“It’s not like my daughter goes around wearing rainbow flags or anything like that,” the teen’s mother said. “But I’m not going to have her feel ashamed of herself for any reason.”