Football fans tell trans athlete-hating Rick Scott to politely STFU after his latest publicity stunt

Sports bond people together: gays and lesbians, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, longtime friends.

But the same can’t be said for loathsome politicians and their unhappy constituents.

On Monday, Florida senator Rick Scott demanded answers from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee following its decision to exclude undefeated Florida State from the postseason.

At 13-0, Florida State became the first unbeaten champion from one of the major conferences to miss the playoffs. The committee’s unprecedented decision sparked outrage throughout the Sunshine State and college football world.

Scott tried to capitalize; but instead, the anti-LGBTQ+ politician faced backlash. As it turns out, jumping onto a sports cause doesn’t erase one’s record.

Who knew?!

You should keep this same energy regarding your politics — Cam (@camdencwilson) December 4, 2023

People are starving, Rick — b w 🧦🏛 (@monsieurmoscato) December 4, 2023

Hey Rick why don’t you work more on solving our country’s real issues. — dax (@DaxKelm) December 4, 2023

You want to be outraged by the decision? Fine. Rant away. But using the power of your office to "demand" answers from the CFP about their decision is ridiculous. The world is on fire, you should have better things to do. https://t.co/LSv6JkYNNF — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 4, 2023

This is right up there with your committee responsibilities to Armed Services, Homeland Security, Budget and the Special Committee on Aging. Put down the political pom-poms and get some work done. https://t.co/e0OIev46dM — Kevin McNamee ? (@kwmcnamee) December 4, 2023

Scott isn’t the first attention-seeking senator to threaten a showboat iNvEsTiGaTiOn. Ted Cruz is still hammering Bud Light for its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney… which happened back in March. (Just last week, Cruz announced he’s probing the ad agency that brokered the deal. Seriously!)

That’s not good company. In Scott’s letter, he orders committee chairman Boo Corrigan to hand over texts, emails and other written communication regarding the group’s decision.

Above all else, Scott wants transparency, which is ironic! When Scott was head of a prominent hospital company, he oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in the country’s history.

“Transparency for me, but not for thee.”

rick scott, the guy who oversaw a healthcare company that eventually had to pay out billions in fines/settlements for shady dealings + repeatedly committing fraud, is now demanding "total transparency" about the "integrity of the process" among… members of the CFB committee https://t.co/vMz7sZ0wIA — Alex Shultz (@AlexShultz) December 4, 2023

This is just too easy. I’ll let someone else have it. https://t.co/F3z9LQVbKP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 4, 2023

At Queerty, we would appreciate it if Scott stopped using sports to spread his right-wing agenda.

Prior to last year’s midterms, the ex-Florida governor presented his “11-point plan to rescue America.” In it, he calls for transgender athletes to be banned from competing in women’s sports.

In terms of pressing issues, trans athletes is up there with the College Football Playoff, as far as we’re concerned. But that hasn’t stopped Scott, whom Time dubbed the “least popular man in Washington.”

He’s made it a point to specifically knock transgender swimmers.

Scott’s plan, which also calls for national bans on gender-affirming procedures for minors and government forms that “include questions about ‘gender identity’ or ‘sexual preference,'” is even too anti-LGBTQ+ for the Republican senate caucus to endorse.

When asked about Scott’s ideas, Mitch McConnell dismissed him.

Undeterred, Scott said this year “transgender training” is the biggest threat facing the U.S. military.

It’s hard to one-up Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis on the embarrassment scale, but Scott is trying! When the NAACP issued a travel warning to Florida as a result of its hostile policies towards marginalized people, he responded with a ridiculous video.

“Senator Rick Scott here. Let me give you a travel warning: if you’re a socialist, communist, somebody who believes in free government, I would think twice—think twice—if you’re thinking about taking a vacation or moving to Florida,” he stammers.

“We know people who lived under socialism. It’s not good. It’s not good for anybody. If you’re thinking about coming to Florida, and you’re a socialist or communist, think twice. We like freedom, liberty, capitalism, things like that.”

I’m warning socialists and communists not to travel to Florida. They are not welcome in the Sunshine State.pic.twitter.com/ZB4RVz6XdK — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) June 27, 2023

This was the same message ex-Confederates used to restrict Black civil rights in the South during the 1870s.



Learning is important, kids. https://t.co/1ZIJY0yfmO — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 27, 2023

This video is electric and why America needs you to run for president https://t.co/zLtVig9918 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 27, 2023

What a display of charisma! It’s gonna take a lot more than pandering for Scott to get the people on his side.

The same goes for “Meatball Ron,” too.

What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results.



Congratulations to @FSUFootball on an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship! — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 3, 2023

What is it with these guys?