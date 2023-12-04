nice try

Football fans tell trans athlete-hating Rick Scott to politely STFU after his latest publicity stunt

Sports bond people together: gays and lesbians, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, longtime friends.

But the same can’t be said for loathsome politicians and their unhappy constituents.

On Monday, Florida senator Rick Scott demanded answers from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee following its decision to exclude undefeated Florida State from the postseason.

At 13-0, Florida State became the first unbeaten champion from one of the major conferences to miss the playoffs. The committee’s unprecedented decision sparked outrage throughout the Sunshine State and college football world.

Scott tried to capitalize; but instead, the anti-LGBTQ+ politician faced backlash. As it turns out, jumping onto a sports cause doesn’t erase one’s record.

Who knew?!

Scott isn’t the first attention-seeking senator to threaten a showboat iNvEsTiGaTiOn. Ted Cruz is still hammering Bud Light for its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney… which happened back in March. (Just last week, Cruz announced he’s probing the ad agency that brokered the deal. Seriously!)

That’s not good company. In Scott’s letter, he orders committee chairman Boo Corrigan to hand over texts, emails and other written communication regarding the group’s decision.

Above all else, Scott wants transparency, which is ironic! When Scott was head of a prominent hospital company, he oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in the country’s history.

“Transparency for me, but not for thee.”

At Queerty, we would appreciate it if Scott stopped using sports to spread his right-wing agenda.

Prior to last year’s midterms, the ex-Florida governor presented his “11-point plan to rescue America.” In it, he calls for transgender athletes to be banned from competing in women’s sports.

In terms of pressing issues, trans athletes is up there with the College Football Playoff, as far as we’re concerned. But that hasn’t stopped Scott, whom Time dubbed the “least popular man in Washington.”

He’s made it a point to specifically knock transgender swimmers.

Scott’s plan, which also calls for national bans on gender-affirming procedures for minors and government forms that “include questions about ‘gender identity’ or ‘sexual preference,'” is even too anti-LGBTQ+ for the Republican senate caucus to endorse.

When asked about Scott’s ideas, Mitch McConnell dismissed him.

Undeterred, Scott said this year “transgender training” is the biggest threat facing the U.S. military.

It’s hard to one-up Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis on the embarrassment scale, but Scott is trying! When the NAACP issued a travel warning to Florida as a result of its hostile policies towards marginalized people, he responded with a ridiculous video.

“Senator Rick Scott here. Let me give you a travel warning: if you’re a socialist, communist, somebody who believes in free government, I would think twice—think twice—if you’re thinking about taking a vacation or moving to Florida,” he stammers.

“We know people who lived under socialism. It’s not good. It’s not good for anybody. If you’re thinking about coming to Florida, and you’re a socialist or communist, think twice. We like freedom, liberty, capitalism, things like that.”

What a display of charisma! It’s gonna take a lot more than pandering for Scott to get the people on his side.

The same goes for “Meatball Ron,” too.

What is it with these guys?

