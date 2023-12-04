Football fans tell trans athlete-hating Rick Scott to politely STFU after his latest publicity stunt

Sports bond people together: gays and lesbians, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, longtime friends.
But the same can’t be said for loathsome politicians and their unhappy constituents.
On Monday, Florida senator Rick Scott demanded answers from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee following its decision to exclude undefeated Florida State from the postseason.
At 13-0, Florida State became the first unbeaten champion from one of the major conferences to miss the playoffs. The committee’s unprecedented decision sparked outrage throughout the Sunshine State and college football world.
Scott tried to capitalize; but instead, the anti-LGBTQ+ politician faced backlash. As it turns out, jumping onto a sports cause doesn’t erase one’s record.
Who knew?!
You should keep this same energy regarding your politics— Cam (@camdencwilson) December 4, 2023
People are starving, Rick— b w 🧦🏛 (@monsieurmoscato) December 4, 2023
Hey Rick why don’t you work more on solving our country’s real issues.— dax (@DaxKelm) December 4, 2023
Scott isn’t the first attention-seeking senator to threaten a showboat iNvEsTiGaTiOn. Ted Cruz is still hammering Bud Light for its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney… which happened back in March. (Just last week, Cruz announced he’s probing the ad agency that brokered the deal. Seriously!)
That’s not good company. In Scott’s letter, he orders committee chairman Boo Corrigan to hand over texts, emails and other written communication regarding the group’s decision.
Above all else, Scott wants transparency, which is ironic! When Scott was head of a prominent hospital company, he oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in the country’s history.
“Transparency for me, but not for thee.”
At Queerty, we would appreciate it if Scott stopped using sports to spread his right-wing agenda.
Prior to last year’s midterms, the ex-Florida governor presented his “11-point plan to rescue America.” In it, he calls for transgender athletes to be banned from competing in women’s sports.
In terms of pressing issues, trans athletes is up there with the College Football Playoff, as far as we’re concerned. But that hasn’t stopped Scott, whom Time dubbed the “least popular man in Washington.”
He’s made it a point to specifically knock transgender swimmers.
Scott’s plan, which also calls for national bans on gender-affirming procedures for minors and government forms that “include questions about ‘gender identity’ or ‘sexual preference,'” is even too anti-LGBTQ+ for the Republican senate caucus to endorse.
When asked about Scott’s ideas, Mitch McConnell dismissed him.
Undeterred, Scott said this year “transgender training” is the biggest threat facing the U.S. military.
It’s hard to one-up Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis on the embarrassment scale, but Scott is trying! When the NAACP issued a travel warning to Florida as a result of its hostile policies towards marginalized people, he responded with a ridiculous video.
“Senator Rick Scott here. Let me give you a travel warning: if you’re a socialist, communist, somebody who believes in free government, I would think twice—think twice—if you’re thinking about taking a vacation or moving to Florida,” he stammers.
“We know people who lived under socialism. It’s not good. It’s not good for anybody. If you’re thinking about coming to Florida, and you’re a socialist or communist, think twice. We like freedom, liberty, capitalism, things like that.”
What a display of charisma! It’s gonna take a lot more than pandering for Scott to get the people on his side.
The same goes for “Meatball Ron,” too.
What is it with these guys?
28 Comments
Kangol2
Useless, do-nothing, anti-trans, Medicare-fraudster Rick Scott, getting worked up about anything except issues that will actually help his constituents. Of course Florida State shouldn’t have been ignored, but i would be great if a lunatic like Scott could actually focus his job as a US Senator, help Floridians and Americans given all the challenges out there, and stop setting the lowest standard possible as a US Senator.
Den
Right wingers are neither bright nor people of integrity (Scott makes this very clear given his history, as do the right wing posters here). All they have as motivation is hatred, divisiveness, corruption and desire for power (Scott again is poster “boy” for this). Manipulating their equally dull constituents is easier than working for meaningful legislation that improves the lives of all Americans. Besides, the only lives they want to improve is their own and their corporate donors’.
Baron Wiseman
@Den
You mean like today House Oversight Chairman James Comer on releasing subpoenaed bank records revealing Joe Biden received direct monthly payments from Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC.
Today, we learned Biden received $200K from his brother — a business partner of Hunter — directly into his personal bank account.
“Payments from Hunter’s business entity are now a part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefitted from his family’s influence-peddling schemes,” Chairman Comer said.
The tens of millions in bribery and money laundering is finally catching up with the Biden Crime Family.
Den
So sorry you are too stupid to understand my answer, straight boy. It becomes clearer and clearer just how impaired your thought processes are.
There is a mountain of good writing out there about why people like you focus on male-to-female trans folks, but most of it is complex and you are unlikely to understand it. I have a number of trans friends (one of whom was competative level as a male) and we have discussed competitions at length. It is nuanced, which means it is way beyond your ken. I doubt you have knowingly even talked to one trans person ever. Cause that is how you right wing straight folks roll…
And you have no idea who I am or what I believe (though you regressives are pretty simple minded) , so take your “coward” accusations and shove them where the sun don’t shine.
Baron Wiseman
“In it, he calls for transgender athletes to be banned from competing in women’s sports.”
Does Senator Scott call for transgender athletes to be banned from competing in men’s sports?
Why not?
Den
Of course not. And since you are completely of the same ilk as him, I won’t waste my time explaining why.
I am surprised not to have seen a post from you congratulating the Russians for raiding Moscow gay bars. Perhaps you are saving your praise of Putin until they start putting Russian LGBT folks in camps.
Baron Wiseman
@Den
You won’t explain it because you are a coward.
Contrary to your ridiculous post that has no bearing on truth, I am not, nor ever been a Putin supporter.
Den
All you MAGATs salivate over Putin. Don’t lie (any more than you usually do). Even you heterosexuals.
I’m a coward? For not calling our the deep and pathological sexism of the right wing? Give me a break, fool!
M-T-F trans folks are seen as traitors to masculinity. F-T-M folks are seen as an acknowledgement that men are more valuable to society than women. That is intrinsic to your kind, which is why I didn’t spell it out. You straight folks are all woman haters to some degree, and your homophobia comes from that: conflating homosexuality with femininity.
I really fail to understand why your kind comes to a site like this to harass people you hate. We know what you are and when we have no respect for it. You dream of the day the right loads us on the cattle cars. It is really obvious. As a Jew and a gay man you and your ilk are the face of the enemy.
Baron Wiseman
@Den
You didn’t answer the question.
So Senator Scott has not banned transgender athletes from competing in men’s sports because “F-T-M folks are seen as an acknowledgement that men are more valuable to society than women.”
You didn’t answer my question and if that truly is your answer; you are either delusional or dishonest.
We all know why he hasn’t banned transmen from competing but you are too much of a coward not to give a bull$hit word salad answer.
Fahd
“Loathsome politician” and “least popular man in Washington” are very apt for this character.
In addition to asking “what is it with these guys?”, I’d ask, what is it with the voters of Florida?
Den
Except for a few liberal and educated enclaves, Florida is like a subtropical Arkansas. All too often voters have no idea how to support their own self interest.
Baron Wiseman
@Den
They were smart enough to leave California!
Den
So you really don’t know the difference between ‘smart’ and ‘foolish’? Florida has higher inflation than California. And it exceeds Florida in most quality of life metrics, though admittedly not all. In 2022 22,000 Californians moved to Florida. THAT IS 6,000 LESS THAN THE NUMBER WHO LEAVE FLORIDA EVERY MONTH. Get a brain het boy.
Baron Wiseman
@Den
Wrong.
FACT: California has the nation’s highest out-migration.
FACT: Florida has the nation’s highest in-migration.
California has the highest poverty rate in the nation.
California has the highest gas taxes in the nation.
California has the highest state income tax in the nation.
California has the highest homelessness in the nation.
I’ve lived in Los Angeles since 1987 and it should be criminal what Gavin Newsom and the Democrats have done to this city and state. Have you been to San Francisco lately and seen Gavin’s handy work there? Keep spinning, Den.
Den
Why do you keep lying? Give it a rest. And go to the Daily Wire where your kind is appreciated (unless you are bothered by the fact that it is helmed by a Jew…albeit a stupid one).
abfab
I love it when he ends with ”things like that”. KEEP OUT!
Man About Town
Yes, it’s right up there with “and whatnot”!
Den
It amazes me that a man as corrupt, and dishonest as Scott has the nerve to present himself in public as someone whose opinion matters. Like so many of his MAGAt peers, he is less worthy of respect than a slime mold (which are actually impressive life forms compared to him).
Baron Wiseman
@Den
Deep.
Den
So you support a man who was responsible for the cases of medicare fraud in our nation’s history? I’m not surprised at all, always figured you were scum as well.
Den
It always amuses me how regressives choose names. Diplomat is the least diplomatic poster here. and “Wiseman” is as far from wise as one can get (the baron part is just stupid). It does bother me that is sounds like a Jewish name, because I am willing to bet he has issues with Jews, as we are overwhelmingly liberal or progressive.
Den
Should be “Responsible for one of the larges cases of Medicare fraud”
Baron Wiseman
@Den
Do you ever get tired or feel shamed for your own bigotry?
My best friend is Jewish and I know quite a bit about Judaism. My friend is a conservative Jew. Apology accepted.
Den
I do not believe you for a second. Is that kind of like “I have black friends so I can’t be racist?”
You will not get any apology from me. I recognize enemies to the gay community, and you are one. There is no denying that . So don’t even try. You will cheer when the Right recriminalizes homosexuality. You will put your supposed friend on the cattle car that takes him to the camp. I have no doubt!
Diplomat
Trans activists and their supporters don’t do diplomacy. They fart alot then disappear, refuse to answer questions and get irritated and vicious when put on the spot. They minimize real women like they are not real then speed off in their broken down ideology based on denial. They can’t come to the table to express a hint of diplomacy bc they have no argument that holds water.
Basically they just need to be managed through legislation due to their arrogant and violent nature, destroying the gay community in its destructive path.
Den
“Have you been to San Francisco lately and seen Gavin’s handy work there? Keep spinning, Den.”
I have lived in San Francisco since 1973, with 12 years years in the Oakland Hills. And I work in the Bicycling industry in Palo Alto, commuting by bicycle and Caltrain. Your bullshit is wasted on me. The most damaged parts o California are those run by Republican mayors and legislators. Certainly SF has its issues, just as it has in the past. But those issues are no different and no worse than in many other cities. They are MUCH worse in red states.
Why do right winger like you lie so easily? What is that about?
Den
And since you clearly love Florida so much, why not move there? After all, the fascist leanings must appeal to you, the “don’t say gay” policies must really appeal to you, the denial of public health policies must be like heaven to you. At least until you get malaria, Chagas, Dengue, or Chickungunya… Currently present in Florida as a result of the climate change you folks don’t “believe” in.
Diplomat
It’s “don’t say trans”. Let’s stick to the facts.