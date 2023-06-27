Rick Scott just one-upped Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis as most embarrassing politician out of Florida

The NAACP recently issued a travel warning to Florida, stating that Ron “Don’t Say” DeSantis’ policies are “openly hostile towards African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”
Well, one of Florda’s gay-hating senators–and ex-governor–issued a response this week. In an embarrassing ploy, Rick Scott recorded a video urging socialists and communists to stay out of the Sunshine State.
“Senator Rick Scott here. Let me give you a travel warning: if you’re a socialist, communist, somebody who believes in free government, I would think twice—think twice—if you’re thinking about taking a vacation or moving to Florida,” he cautions.
Later in the video, Scott drones on about how Floridians embrace freedom, liberty, and capitalism.
“We know people who lived under socialism. It’s not good. It’s not good for anybody,” he stammers. “If you’re thinking about coming to Florida, and you’re a socialist or communist, think twice. We like freedom, liberty, capitalism, things like that.”
Now, it may seem strange for a senator to discourage people from visiting his state… because it is! But counterproductive caterwauling is a common strategy among Florida’s anti-LGBTQ+ pols.
DeSantis remains engrossed in a ridiculous legal battle with Disney, stemming from the company’s opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender ideology through all grade levels.
Disney, by the way, is Florida’s largest tourist attraction and private employer. Last month, the company announced it was pulling the plug on a $1 billion development near Orlando, which would’ve brought 2,000 jobs to the region, with $120,000 as the average salary.
In a company email, Disney’s theme park and consumer products chairman, Josh D’Amaro, cited “changing business conditions” as a reason for canceling the project.
Whoops!
The chances that Scott’s performative stand against all the supposed socialists and communists coming to Florida winds up also costing the state are pretty good.
In GOP-speak, “socialists” and “communists” are often synonyms for “Democrats” and “liberals.”
On Twitter, plenty of people vowed to never visit Florida again, which would destroy one of the state’s biggest economic drivers.
Not a good move!
The Florida legislature’s unvarnished assault on LGBTQ+ people curtailed several Pride celebrations this month, with organizers in multiple cities scrambling to keep up with the state’s increasingly draconian laws. Even in Wilton Manors, one of the gayest cities in the country, officials amended their parade plans to comply with Florida’s new anti-drag legislation.
In addition, DeSantis has banned gender-affirming care for minors and made it illegal for transgender people from using public bathrooms that match their gender identity.
As a result, some members of Florida’s LGBTQ+ community are moving on.
“It’s actually kind of emotional for me, with the current climate and honestly I have people moving out of the state because of this, it’s not safe for trans,” a Wilton Manors resident told Local 10. “We have to all care more about each other.”
With DeSantis oppressing LGBTQ+ people at home, Scott has been trying to inflict harm nationwide. He recently introduced legislation that would amount to a federally mandated version of “Don’t Say Gay.”
He also claims that “transgender training” is one of the biggest problems facing the U.S. military, along with “wokeness” and “pronouns.”
Creating political scapegoats is the Florida way. Scott’s latest video is the latest sad example.
Oh, and also: if Scott wants to ban socialists from Florida, shouldn’t he start with himself? When Scott was head of a prominent hospital company, he oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in the country’s history.
Scroll down for more backlash to the senator’s hypocritical fear-mongering…
Completely normal for an elected representative to tell millions of people not to come to a specific part of the country because of their political beliefs. Yep, totally and utterly normal.— bass4themasses 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@bass4themasses) June 27, 2023
Erasing people is what they want from Florida.— 🏳️🌈Mr Elias (@TheEliasRework) June 27, 2023
You only want good Nazi’s in FLA. Got it !✌🏼— OkieKim ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🦅🌪️🌈 (@KIM510) June 27, 2023
We do not care what you want. We are not under any onslaught of movement by socialists or communists. Nothing supports your argument.— TheRealMichaelScott⛷🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@MikeScottNewEn1) June 27, 2023
Stop fear-farming.
Shut up, skeletor.
5 Comments
dbmcvey
He’s always been one of the dumbest politicians. Remember, he wants to sunset Medicare and Social Security.
m
He always did look like Skeletor to me, but only more evil.
Openminded
I can understand wanting to move out of Florida but I hope nobody will. That will only allow these radicals to win. Justice takes time but there is no doubt that the “Don’t Say Gay” bill will be struck down eventually. Sad to know that all this turmoil is due to passage of a law written to address an issue that doesn’t exist.
Fahd
And all this time I thought Rick Scott was a socialist communist who supported the despotic Cuban and Nicaraugan regimes. Glad he cleared that up.
He was amoral and evil as governor, and he hasn’t changed as Senator.
Sorry, but in any fight that involves Disney, I am picking Mickey to win.
Fahd
Btw, my crazy uncle in Florida has passed away (RIP), so no matter how reactionary Scott becomes he has lost that vote.