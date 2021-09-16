Fox News earns rare praise from Biden administration…with a twist

You’d never know by watching its programming, but behind the scenes, Fox News is following the science on Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Rupert Murdoch-owned company confirmed it’s going even further than President Biden’s recently announced vaccine/testing mandates to ensure the safety of its employees. Fox Corp. human resources chief Kevin Lord told all Fox News staff they must get vaccinated or face a daily Covid test.

Biden’s mandate calls for all employers with 100+ employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly — a plan that is regularly lambasted by Fox’s top-rated broadcasters.

Fox reports that over 90% of full-time staffers have received the vaccine.

The hypocrisy is not lost on the Biden Administration, which praised the right wing network for protecting its workforce while also encouraging it to help protect its 2 million+ primetime viewers as well.

“Today’s news from Fox News follows a trend we’re seeing across the country: vaccination and testing requirements work,” a White House spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday. “We are glad they have stepped up to protect their workforce and strengthen the economy, and we encourage them convey to their audience that these types of practices will protect their employees, their communities, and the economy…”

One place to start might be to get Tucker Carlson off the topic of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles, but we don’t exactly see that happening.