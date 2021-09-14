Tucker Carlson reveals his true colors and boy, what a gross palette

In 2020, lawyers for Fox News argued in court that viewers of Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, should understand that what he says isn’t necessarily true.

It was a strange, and successful, legal defense. Carlson was being accused of slander, but the judge determined the “‘general tenor’ of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary… Given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statement he makes.”

It was a roundabout way of saying he lies, but Carlson took the express train to the same stop when he said in an interview this week: “I lie.”

Carlson was speaking to conservative Dave Rubin, who asked him how people like Chris Cuomo and Brian Stelter “live with themselves … when they just lie again and again and we have the internet to expose the lies.”

“I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something,” Carlson admitted. “I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t ― I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.”

You can see the exchange beginning at the 35:40 mark:

In other news, Carlson devoted a segment of his most recent broadcast to discussing Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s testicles. It would almost be funny were it not for the fact that lyin’ Tuck was again casting doubt on the safety of the Covid vaccine without any science to back him up.