Tucker Carlson’s attempt to ‘own a lib’ ends in embarrassment

Tucker Carlson is confused — he said so much himself.

The Fox News host spent a recent segment of his show attacking out bisexual Oregon Governor Kate Brown. And while Carlson was predictably upset about Brown’s new statewide mask mandate to combat the spread of the Delta variant, he also spent time belittling Brown’s sexuality.

At the top of his broadcast, Carlson asked: “Why is [her sexuality] relevant?”

“Well, the media didn’t explain,” he continued. “They told us without exactly explaining what it meant, that this fact was historic and it was highly thrilling. Kate Brown’s sex life was shattering ceilings. Woo-hoo.”

Then Carlson got to the real meat of his ‘argument,’ calling it both “weird” and “confusing” that Brown identifies as bisexual yet is married to…wait for it…a MAN.

“Actually Kate Brown was married to a man. Yes, he had a different last name, but he was still, as they say on TikTok, binary. He was a dude. That’s fine, of course, but it was also a little confusing. How does having a groom at her wedding make Kate Brown an official member of the LGBTQ community? No one bothered to ask,” Carlson said.

Putting aside the bizarre concession he made about Brown not taking her husband’s last name, did no one on Carlson’s staff think to pull him aside for a quick sidebar to explain the definition of bisexuality?

That job was deftly taken up by Brown herself via Twitter, who concisely informed Carlson: “That’s what bisexual means.”

.@TuckerCarlson, that's what bisexual means. To every bisexual person out there struggling to explain to your friends and family who you are and who you love: you are not alone. Don't let the bullies stop you from being true to yourself. You might even be a governor someday. https://t.co/pUaqJICsld — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 26, 2021

She had more to say to the bisexual community, many of whom experience the same bullying.

“To every bisexual person out there struggling to explain to your friends and family who you are and who you love: you are not alone. Don’t let the bullies stop you from being true to yourself. You might even be a governor someday,” Brown encouraged.

Last week, Oregon hit its highest daily COVID-19 infection count since the beginning of the pandemic.