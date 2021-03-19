Friday release: The latest episode of the Queerty podcast has arrived

It’s that time of the week! The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here and oh so queer.

On this week’s episode, Gabe breaks down *what* Elliot Page had to say in his first lengthy interview since coming out , *which* celebrity judge supposedly canceled on Drag Race last minute, and *why* one school in Texas is flipping out over a children’s book.

Plus, the very talented Larry Owens joins the conversation to talk about his first musical, how he’s gotten through quarantine, and what he’s obsessed with on Disney+.

Queerty: The Podcast is available every Friday wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe on your favorite podcast player to get each episode. And if you like what you hear, don’t be shy! Leave a review and let us know what you think.