Gay CrossFit star Alec Smith inspires us with his story and makes us quiver with his ripped bod

Instagram

It was nearly four years ago when CrossFit star Alec Smith publicly came out as gay. In his emotional coming-out video, Smith says he used to “hate himself” for his homosexuality, and could never imagine embracing his attraction to men.

“It’s been a struggle. It really has. My whole life I’ve known I was different,” he said. “When I was 12 years old, I was attracted to guys, and I hated myself for being attracted to guys. It led me to hide who I was.”

But Smith is hiding no longer. He’s open about his life on social media, and we are thankful for it. It’s hard to think of a more masculine activity than CrossFit. And Smith is thriving in that world as an out gay man.

That’s pretty cool.

Recently, Smith shared he was returning to the CrossFit Games, his fourth championship competition. This year’s event will be held in Madison, Wisconsin in August. And to be honest, the rundown looks brutal.

Last summer’s game workouts included Bike to Work (75 chest-to-bar pull-ups sandwiched between two 5-mile bike rides); The Capitol (20 Pig flips, which really involves flipping a pig, and a 3.5-mile run); and The Alpaca (126-ft sled push, 20 kettlebell clean and jerks, many more sled pushes and cleans).

Smith will be representing team CrossFit Krypton. He finished in 2nd place in 2019.

Today, Smith is the 101st-ranked CrossFit athlete in the U.S. Previously, he ranked as high as 33rd in the U.S. and 64th in the world.

For Smith, CrossFit is a family affair. He trains his younger brothers, Alec and Dane. A former gymnast, Alec Smith is more agile on the mat than other competitors.

It’s apparent that Smith is loving life–and he should. He says he first told one of his close friends he was gay, and then took it from there. “Truly, just talking about it helps so much,” he says in the video.

Smith, 30, says his transformation happened when he moved to New York City, and met a new group of friends who encouraged him to love his authentic self.

“Ever since I was a kid, I told myself that I was never gonna tell anybody and figure it out when I’m older,” he said. “And I’m older, and I’m still figuring it out now. I still don’t really know who I am and it’s OK. It’s OK to not know who you are.”

Smith candor about his personal battles serves as an example to other gay athletes–or just kids in general–who may be struggling.

“Don’t feel pressured into telling anybody anything you don’t have to,” he said. “This is your life, you shouldn’t have to please anybody else.

Now out and proud, Smith appears to be pleasing himself, and his wonderful fiancé, Riley. They often share pictures of themselves on social media, and we are here for it!

Smith isn’t shy about the vital role that Riley has played in his journey.

“Everyone’s journey is so different. If you would have asked me 10 years ago where I thought I would be now, I would have never imagined being happily engaged to someone that I truly love,” he posted on National Coming Out Day. “Coming out was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

May Smith’s message of self-love help another scared LGBTQ+ 12-year-old out there like he once was. His story is inspiring.

We can’t wait to root him on at the CrossFit Games–just keep the pigs away from us!

Scroll down for more pics of this gorgeous man…