Gay gasp! Carrie Bradshaw’s tutu, Cher’s Oscar pants & Princess Di’s cocktail dress are all up for grab$$$

Sound the alarm! Signature looks of some our most beloved gay icons are being sold off in a giant fire sale.

Sex and the City aficionados, old Hollywood fans, royal watchers, Cher stans and even reality TV viewers will want to gather up their coins, take out loans and ask their credit cards to raise their limits as fashions previously worn by the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Audrey Hepburn, Cher, Princess Diana, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Grace, and even Kim Kardashian are being unloaded in a massive online auction.

The A-list garment-palooza will take place as part of Julien’s Auctions “Unstoppable: Signature Styles of Iconic Women in Fashion” and features two of Carrie Bradshaw’s most famous getups from SATC that will have even the most die-hard critics of And Just Like That trying to scrounge up enough cash.

The white tulle three-tier tutu skirt SJP infamously wore in the opening credits of SATC, which costume designer Patricia Field bought from a $5 bargain bin in 1997, is being offered up at a starting bid of $2000 and is expected to fetch between $8,000 -$12,000. That Manhattan inflation will get ya!

Also available is the iconic Christian Dior “newsprint” dress designed by John Galliano that Parker originally wore on the HBO show’s third season and then again in the much-maligned 2010 film sequel.

It is also expected to go for between $8- $12K, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Carrie’s Christian Dior newspaper dress Was and Still is iconic. pic.twitter.com/4kGMpNgX1e — ?? (@PassportBuck) April 5, 2022

While Cher is known for her iconic Academy Awards gowns and headdresses, a pair of Dolce and Gabbana peacock feather-hued paisley embellished brocade pants with matching sling-back heels she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty in 2000 are available starting at $700. However, the items are estimated to ultimately go for between $3,000 to $5,000. Believe!

Cher at the Vanity Fair in 2000 wearing pants from Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2000. pic.twitter.com/y0hqDkobk1 — Kim (@TheKimbino) April 28, 2022

Although Princess Diana’s public style has been envied and analyzed for decades, a black silk velvet cocktail dress with ivory satin accents she wore to a private event is also on the block for a whopping… $25K?!?

The off-the-shoulder number by Catherine Walker, who was one of Diana’s favorite designers, is expected to net between $100K and $200K.

Other glamorous items in the auction include: an Yves Saint Laurent gown Audrey Hepburn wore to her son’s christening in 1970 (estimated for $10,000 to $20,000), an elegant green Givenchy dress Princess Grace wore to a White House event with President Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy in 1961 (estimated for $60,000 to $80,000), and a caftan-inspired jumpsuit by Karl Lagerfeld worn by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1968 film Boom! (estimated $4,000 – $6,000).

For those looking for frocks from the mid-to-late aughts you are also in luck.

The Louis Verdad evening dress with tulle ruffled petticoat worn by Paris Hilton on her self-titled 2006 album cover can be all yours for a starting bid of $2,000. Stars are blind but they aren’t cheap as the gown is expected to net between $8,000 to $10,000.

Fans of Kim Kardashian’s vintage style while want to keep their eyes on the one-shoulder Tadashi Shoji mini-dress she wore exactly 14 years ago to The Trevor Project’s 12th Annual Cracked Christmas in 2009.

While many may have forgotten Kim’s pre-Kanye fashion era, the form-fitting, pleated blue and black chiffon dress is a relative bargain with a starting bid of $200.

“There’s a huge audience out there of fashion collectors who have a passion for rare pieces,” Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions told THR. “That’s why this auction is fashion-oriented to the great ladies of Hollywood, featuring [many] pieces that weren’t seen onscreen, but which are also quite special and rare.”

“Unstoppable: Signature Styles of Iconic Women in Fashion” will accept bids until Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. PST.