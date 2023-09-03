Gay guys list the “famous” folks they’ve allegedly hooked up with & WOW

Reddit users in the r/askgaybros forum recently recounted the times they hooked up with anyone famous—but, as one user put it, the bar for being famous is “so low” in that thread.
Then again, perhaps the bar has to be that low. “There’d probably be zero responses if the bar was ‘A-list celebrity,’” another user replied. “I’m sure real celebrities don’t hookup with normies too often.”
Some commenters named big names, at least, listing stars of screen, stage, social media, and—ahem—adult videos that they alleged hooked up with at some point.
Here’s a roundup of (abridged, tidied up) responses from the thread. “Jesse Tyler Ferguson—when he was a young, starving actor. I met him in an AOL chat room. He was a very sweet, quiet guy.” “Nathan Lane in, like, 1984.” “Leslie Jordan before he was a star. I met him when he was attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. One of the nicest and funniest guys you could ever meet. It was a one-night stand and sleepover. My first crush.” “Max Konnor. There’s a video of me and him out there somewhere. Probably in his OnlyFans, too.” “I hooked up with the porn star Beau Butler, like, six months before his ‘career’ blew up. Started seeing him everywhere and was all like, ‘That’s that Grindr dude I f*cked at the airport Marriott.’” “I made out with the lead singer of Erasure in a seedy gay bar. I approached him and told him that my closest straight college friend loved them as much as I did. We saw them perform on campus our freshman year. I asked if we could send a selfie to blow my friend’s mind. We ended kissing in the selfie. I think my friend was even more impressed by that, lol.” “James Charles matched with me on Tinder years ago, but I think I was too old for him at the elderly age of 22. … He’s absolutely not my type at all, but this was his ‘verified’ Tinder account, so I knew it was really him and thought it would make a funny story if we actually got to chatting! … It was when he was super popular—pre-allegations days.” “I was taking a community college sewing course on the weekends. One Saturday, bored on Grindr, a faceless profile messaged me. I ended up meeting a semi-famous politician, and we made out. … I’m proud to say he’s doing great work for our community.” “I slept with the editor-in-chief of a popular magazine here in Cali. Didn’t know ’til after I got his social media after hooking up with him, and he is such a DILF!” “Hooked up with a now-Helix model. So I guess that’s neat.” “Someone I used to hook up back in college now has been in several movies/shows—not super big. Quick search tells me he’s not out. Maybe he was just experimenting.” “I hooked up with a retired NFL player (only played for 5 years) that I met on Grindr. The whole encounter was bizarre, from his rant on politics to the large amount of cocaine on his kitchen counter.” “He’s a former Olympic swimmer. A blank profile account reached out to me on Twitter three years ago. … It’s quite surreal and steamy, and we still do it from time to time.” “I had sex with a really hot guy who has gone on to have a very successful porn career. I keep seeing his face pop up with someone new. This hot little Aquarius gets around. Through him, I’m wiener cousins with a lot of celebrities.” “A famous cellist. I made him play cello for me afterward. I’ll never forget that.” “Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist. And a closeted politician whom I can’t name.” “I had no idea I was f*cking around with a local politician who also worked under the Obama administration. … When I told two of my gay co-workers who I was fooling around with, they all knew who the man was. Sex-wise? Pretty good for someone claimed to be ‘OK’ in bed.” “A reality show hairstylist. … His body was so great, I didn’t ask for a face pic. He was so amazing in bed, I’ll watch reruns just to reminisce, ha.” “A Tony award winner, a famously well-endowed porn star, a Saudi prince who’s famous in the Middle East, a gay from The Real World.” “A winner from Australia’s Got Talent sucked my d*ck once.” “I lost my virginity to a guy who was on Jerry Springer once. So yeah, pretty famous.”
Vince
I’ve hooked up with celebrities and will never kiss and tell. Mostly because none were worth telling. Kind of like his story of James Charles. Yeah, I’d take that to the grave for sure. Lol
Fahd
Reminds me of the Scotty Bower documentary/book. During the documentary, several people criticized him for revealing that he had hooked up with/found tricks for closeted Hollywood Stars., that is outing them…his response was that they were dead now and anyway there was no longer anything wrong with being gay…others noted that most had already been outed…
GlobeTrotter
In my 20’s I hooked up with a tall, pale, dorky looking guy I met on IRC (remember that?). Turns out the condom rolled off while I was inside him (it was the wrong size, but it was all we had). I didn’t come but he still got really upset and accused me of doing it on purpose, then he left. Years later that same guy became prime minister of a well-known country….
Before that one summer in college after I got my first off-campus apartment, I met and hooked up with a famous model I met one night at a gay bar. He was the one that approached me (I couldn’t believe it!), he had the most gorgeous blonde/light brown hair and the clearest blue eyes I’d ever seen. I was only about 18 at the time, he was probably 26 or so, but STUNNINGLY good-looking, both in and out of bed. Although it was just a summer fling, we did develop some feelings for each other (at least I did), with lots of cuddling and long, lazy, after-sex conversations in bed. He had this curious thing where he refused to keep getting f*cked after he came – very frustrating for me as a top. He claimed it was too painful. I’m not sure I ever believed him though. We lost contact when the semester started as he left town for modeling work. We never kept in touch, no idea why. Years later I would sometimes follow his career online or in magazines. I doubt he would still remember me though – I was just some 18 year old college kid he hooked up with for the summer.
One more celebrity: a few years ago I hooked up with another male model in Salzburg, Austria. We met online, I was staying in Vienna at the time and drove out 3 hours to Salzburg to meet him. He was there on a modelling gig, not as famous as the guy I met in college though. I spent the whole weekend in his hotel room…he had a voracious appetite which meant I was at it for hours!
mateo
An astronaut who was part of one of the Space Shuttle crews, when he was at the height of his fame. A current Democratic member of Congress (before he entered politics). A semi-famous opera composer, RIP. That’s it.
Leo
I was in my twenties and I saw him carrying his guitar crossing St. Marks Place. He was wearing a rumpled black suit with and open collar white shirt. He spent the night at my place. We made love and he played his guitar for me. I asked him to play Suzanne and he smiled before playing it. I never saw him again.
jp47
Leo’s one nighter sounds like it could have been Leonard Cohen, he wrote Suzanne. The other encounters aren’t much above B list or are celebrity adjacent.