13 gay male celebs who have talked openly about being on the apps

It’s a small world when it comes to avoiding your ex, but sometimes it feels like you’re suddenly swimming in an endless ocean of red flags, rejection, or missed connections when trying to find the next one. It’s hard not to imagine landing dates and finding love must be significantly easier for celebrities.

For that reason, we’re grateful for the A-listers willing to admit the grass doesn’t come with fewer f**k boys in Hollywood. Still, you might not expect the rich and famous to search for companionship like the rest of us: on the apps!

Hate or love it, online culture facilitates finding that big D energy in the haystack of America. So next time you’re scrolling through bodies, consider one of them might belong to a famous face.

Until ChatGTP learns the algorithm to find a compatible partner emotionally available a few hundred feet away, here are 13 gay male celebs who admitted you could’ve matched with them on a dating app.