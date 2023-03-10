family-friendly

Gay guys remember what stirred their sexuality when younger—and it wasn’t drag queens

WWE wrestlers
The news is full of attacks on drag queens. Across the US, far-right groups are calling the LGBTQ+ community “groomers” and throwing hissy fits over drag storytime and queer characters in Disney cartoons.

One Twitter user saw a tweet go viral yesterday with his apt and clever response.

Chris Jones is a British TV producer and writer. He said he can remember clearly what stirred his sexual awakenings when younger and it definitely wasn’t drag queens. It was muscled hunks in speedos grappling with themselves in the name of sports entertainment.

“All this nonsense about drag book readings sexualising children made me think about what actually sexualised me as a kid,” he said. He included four photos from wrestling matches.

Jones’ comment struck a nerve with a lot of people. It’s been liked over 25k times and prompted hundreds of others to recall their own sexual awakenings when younger.

Others said that it wasn’t just wrestling that caught their attention when still at school.

But sure… it’s drag queens that are to blame for everything, right?

