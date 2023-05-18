George Santos is hellbent on dragging out his public humiliation as long as humanly possible

Rep. George Santos

US Representatives yesterday voted to send a resolution concerning the expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to the House Ethics Committee.

Fabulist Santos, who is facing multiple investigations and has been indicted on 13 counts of fraud and money laundering, has been dogged by controversy since it emerged at the start of the year that he had consistently lied about his career and background.

The House voted yesterday 221-204-7 to send a resolution demanding his expulsion to Ethics. All the ‘yeas’ were Republicans. The move effectively blocks House lawmakers from expelling Santos themselves.

Both Democratic and Republican reps have called on Santos to resign. However, pushing the decision to the Ethics Committee spares the bulk of GOP reps from having to cast a firm “yea” or “nay” vote on Santos’ expulsion.

Given that the Ethics panel members have already been investigating Santos for several weeks, it’s a largely redundant move.

Santos himself voted to send the resolution to Ethics, reports The Hill. He told reporters afterward he did so, “because there’s a process — in this country, everybody is innocent until proven guilty.”

Later, on Twitter, he posted the following statement.

“This evening, Congress referred H. Res. 114, a vote for expulsion, to the House Committee on Ethics. I fully respect this procedure as I have the utmost respect for the Ethics Committee as they work diligently to preserve and protect the integrity of this body. I have been and will continue to fully cooperate with the Ethics Committee and their investigation.”

Besides the lies he told about his background, the committee is investigating the gay, GOP lawmaker’s campaign finances. They want to determine if he engaged in unlawful activity.

Kerfuffle on the steps of Congress

After the House voted, Santos spoke to reporters on the steps outside Congress. As he did so, other lawmakers exited the building. Democratic, New York Reps.Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yelled at Santos to “resign” as they walked nearby.

“Have some dignity, New York deserves better,” continued Bowman.

The start of it pic.twitter.com/zimp6WM4nt — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 17, 2023

DEFIANT GIGACHAD KING GEORGE SANTOSpic.twitter.com/fWIeweBfre — VISH BURRA ???? (@VishBurra) May 17, 2023

George Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was also nearby. She and Bowman then got into their own heated discussion. Bowman told Greene the Republicans needed to get rid of Santos. Greene argued that it’s Biden who needs to go.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps.



AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

House Resolution 114 was introduced by gay, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia (CA)

Garcia was scathing about the Republicans’ efforts to keep Santos in the House. He said, “The House Republicans are now officially the SAVE SANTOS CAUCUS.”