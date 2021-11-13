How to get unbanned from Grindr

Nowadays, Grindr is the most popular social network for male-identifying GBTQ+ community members who want to connect. Unfortunately, many Grindr users fail to adhere to the app’s policies, resulting in their accounts being suspended or permanently banned.

In most cases, you can appeal your suspension by contacting Grindr directly, but it isn’t always that easy. If your Grindr account is banned, here are a few reasons why that might be the case (and what you can do about it).

Why Did Grindr Suspend My Account?

Grindr protocols exist for a reason – mainly, to provide users with a safe space to connect. If you suddenly can’t access your Grindr profile, chances are you might have violated any of the following guidelines.

Harassment

The number one policy break on the Grindr app is harassment. Harassment can span any untoward behaviors such as:

Insulting other users directly or on forums

Falsely reporting other accounts out of spite

Threatening others

Creating new accounts to connect with users who have blocked you

You can also get locked out of your Grindr account for using hate speech and promoting discrimination. Accounts that post graphic content such as depictions of self-harm may also get banned.

Pornography

While users can exchange explicit photographs with consent through private channels, Grindr does not allow sexual content on public forums. Pirating and sharing professionally filmed pornography is also considered an offense – you can only share personal photos.

Illegal Activity

Other than the offenses above, Grindr can also suspend your account for the following illegal activities:

Drug abuse (selling and buying)

Fraudulent activity

Solicitation

Spamming Or Advertising

Using your Grindr account for anything other than connecting with others can result in a device ban. Unacceptable activities include advertising a product or service and sending spam mail to other users.

Impersonation

As with any dating app, using another person’s information and photographs can result in a ban on your Grindr account. In such cases, other users can report your profile as fake. However, this ban is usually temporary, and you can often appeal your case to create a new account.

Applying As A Minor

You cannot use Grindr if you are underage, as its content is designed exclusively for adults. Furthermore, those who suspect others as minors are obligated to report those Grindr users. In some cases, underage profiles might even involve the authorities.

How To Bypass The Grindr Ban

If you are locked out of the Grindr app and want to appeal your suspension, here are a few tips on how to circumvent the Grindr ban.

Use A VPN

First, let’s ask the question: can Grindr ban devices? The simple answer is yes, but not forever.

One of the best ways to get back onto Grindr without an appeal is by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). VPNs allow banned users to connect to a server that is untraceable by the government or any private entity. VPNs are also a handy tool to have installed on your phone or laptop if you live in a country where LGBTQ+ content is often restricted.

Grindr VPNs can help you bypass censorship and use the app without fear of discrimination. They work by encrypting information through private servers so the government can’t access your details and online activity. VPNs are especially helpful because they trick the app into thinking you’re logging on from a different computer or a country where Grindr is legal.

Remember that the process for changing your app store region is different for people with an Apple and Android phone.

Android Users

Download a VPN with a US-based server log into your Google account. Create a new account using the United States as your location. Re-download the Grindr app from the Play Store and set up your new account.

iOS Users

Delete Grindr. Download a VPN and set your location to the US. Log in with your Apple ID and download Grindr from the App Store. Sign in with your new email address. Plug in the location of any US hotel into your new account.

Ban Appeals

Another way to recover your Grindr data is to send an appeal letter to Grindr itself. Here are the steps you can take to contact Grindr directly:

Access the Grindr Help Center . Select Ban Appeal from the given options. Fill out the form and attach any necessary documents. Submit the form and await a response.

Moderators typically review appeals within two weeks. If you do not get a response from Grindr within that time, you can submit a demand letter.

Best VPNs For Surpassing The Grindr Ban

If you’re not sure what VPN can help get your device unbanned, a reliable one should mask your location and make the Grindr app available to you no matter where you are. Here is a list of some of the VPNs we recommend.

Express VPN

Express VPN is hailed for its speed and extremely robust privacy features. It’s compatible with iPhone and Android, providing servers in 94 different countries. The app also offers unbeatable encryption for your Grindr data.

NordVPN

Nord VPN is more affordable than Express VPN but provides the same protection for people banned from Grindr web. In addition, it offers excellent privacy features that mask your exact location and allow you to bypass firewalls faster than most other VPNs.

Surfshark

Surfshark is a relatively new VPN that provides complete encryption. It is usable on an unlimited number of devices and can access multiple online platforms with region-locked content.

Private Internet Access

If you’re very particular about keeping your online activity completely private, Private Internet Access (PIA) is for you. When you install this VPN, it doesn’t keep a log of what you do while you’re connected to its servers. Even better, they have proven their superior privacy policies in court.

Best Grindr Alternatives

If you prefer not to use a VPN or Grindr doesn’t respond for any specific reason, you can always give other online dating alternatives a shot. Here is a list of our favorite iOS and Android male-to-male dating apps.

Scruff

Scruff isn’t just a hook-up app – many a user have discovered their future spouses on it, and there’s a very good chance you might, too! The app is known for its Scruff Match feature that links you up to other single users who are looking to get into a relationship.

Hornet

Sometimes referred to as the “better version of Grindr,” Hornet is one of the largest gay dating sites in the world with over 30 million active accounts. Although not specifically designed for MSMs, the app caters to bisexual, gay, transgender, and queer individuals who want to share tips and stories online or connect with others in the community.

Jack’d

Jack’d is famed for being an incredibly diverse space specific to gay and bisexual men who want to meet up with friends and future partners. In addition, its pro version is more affordable than most other apps and allows users to safely share intimate photos and videos.

Hinge

Hinge is very similar to Tinder or Bumble in that it isn’t MSM-specific. What sets it apart from its competitors is its personality-revealing prompts that help account holders match up with like-minded dates. Hinge is especially unique in that its eventual goal is to get members to “delete the app for good” with its Nobel Prize-winning algorithm.

The Bottom Line

There are many reasons you or other Grindr users might get banned from the app. For example, you might have committed a policy infraction or live in a place where you can’t create an account. The good news is that there are many ways you can recover your profile.

If you find yourself locked out of your account, we hope this guide on how to get unbanned from Grindr helps!

