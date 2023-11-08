Girl, bye! Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ biggest donor ditches him just ahead of tonight’s debate

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ biggest donors were ready to jump ship before his futile presidential campaign even started.

And the flailing Florida governor hasn’t inspired much confidence since then.

Now trailing Donald Trump by more than 40 points nationally, DeSantis’ Oval Office bid appears to be nothing more than a vanity play. His biggest donor, space-exploring real estate baron Robert Bigelow, says he’s thinking of taking his money elsewhere… to Trump!

In a wild interview with the Financial Times, Bigelow, who’s dumped more than $20 million into DeSantis’ campaign, says he thinks Trump is “too strong” for “Meatball Ron” to bring down.

“I think Trump has the momentum, the inertia, to beat him,” he said.

To put it another way, Bigelow says Trump is the “bull,” whereas DeSantis is “dinner.”

Yikes!

This isn’t the first time Bigelow has publicly criticized DeSantis.

A few months back, Bigelow said he wouldn’t give the gay-hating governor any more money until he adopted a more moderate approach.

That hasn’t happened. Bigelow’s biggest issue with DeSantis stems from his support for Florida’s draconian six-week abortion ban.

“Six weeks, she just found out she’s pregnant, the odds are,” he said. “It’s a sham. It’s make-believe. It’s condescending.”

When a Las Vegas real estate mogul who thinks he can survive death sounds more reasonable than the candidate he’s supporting, that’s a bad sign.

Bigelow adds he was offended when Casey DeSantis, and not Ron, called him following his abortion comments.

“Not having him bother to call me for an explanation taught me that he’s more of a user of people, actually, and that I didn’t matter enough for him to pick up the phone,” he said.

Bigelow is far from the only person to accuse DeSantis of poor social etiquette. Joe Gruters, who served as chairman of the Florida GOP during DeSantis’ first term, once put his problem succinctly.

“The more he is met by people, the more they are not going to like him,” he said.

With the third Republican debate slated for Wednesday night, DeSantis is running out of opportunities to boost his sputtering campaign.

While he recently gained the endorsement of Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, that likely won’t be enough to close his 30-point gap against Trump in the Hawkeye State.

Months ago, DeSantis shifted about one-third of his remaining campaign staff to Iowa. But it seems like he’s destined for a second place finish, or worse. Nikki Haley was tied with DeSantis in a recent Iowa survey.

The former U.N. ambassador has already surpassed DeSantis in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

With the power of the governorship behind him, DeSantis has tried to insert himself into international affairs. He’s bragged about sending weapons to Israel, though an Israeli diplomat pushed back on his assertion.

Bigelow says he thinks Trump, who recently praised the terrorist group Hezbollah for its intelligence, is better suited to handle the war in Gaza.

“I’ve got to look at who would probably be the strongest commander, with the most experience . . . And that’s only one guy,” he said. “Who would you want as a commander? I’d want somebody that would be a hell of an a** kicker, if he needed to be. On the face of it, you lean toward Trump.”

There have been questions about DeSantis’ fitness dating back to the spring. Another big time donor, Thomas Peterffy, says DeSantis’ views on “abortion and book banning” caused him to pull his financial support as well.

Ike Perlmutter, a billionaire ex-Marvel and Disney executive, threw his support behind Trump in July.

Rolling Stone also obtained screenshots from a group chat between several DeSantis donors, and the comments aren’t flattering.

“What the f*** is wrong with RD?,” asked one of them.

Months later, we’re still not sure. DeSantis is now busy raging about foot fetishes and credible accusations that he wears heels in his boots.

That’s probably not the way to woo donors, either, but we’ll see!