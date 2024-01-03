killjoy

GOP Rep. who supported George Santos says Anderson Cooper’s NYE drinking sums up dire state of U.S.

Rep. Kat Cammack and Anderson Cooper
Rep. Kat Cammack and (inset) Anderson Cooper (Photo: X/Shutterstock)

A GOP Rep. claims that CNN journalist Anderson Cooper knocking back shots on live TV sums up the dire reality of life under President Joe Biden.

Rep. Kat Cammack represents Florida’s third district in Congress. She’s full-on MAGA.

She spoke yesterday morning to Cheryl Casone on Fox Business. Cammack used her interview to blast an appearance President Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, made on New Year’s Eve on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show on ABC. Biden touted some of his achievements from 2023, including things he’d done for the economy.

Cammack was disgusted and blasted the President.

“You can’t buy a house if you’re a millennial because you’re, you just don’t have the funds to do it because inflation has wiped out your savings, your ability to purchase everyday goods and services.

“If you’re on a fixed income, you have it even tougher. Not to mention the fact that we have an opioid crisis that is killing over 100,000 people every single year, a crime wave that has gripped the country.

“Nothing is better under Joe Biden’s America. Heck, even Anderson Cooper is doing shots on live television. And I think that speaks to both CNN’s ratings as well as what’s going on in America today.”

Cammack votes to keep Santos in Congress

It’s perhaps worth noting that Cammack previously voiced support for keeping former Rep. George Santos in the House. 

Santos was booted last month for facing a multitude of federal charges relating to wire fraud and identity theft.

Cammack complimented the disgraced New York congressman, telling Fox News on the day he was expelled, “You know, George has been continually a colorful figure here on Capitol Hill.”

Cammack went on to say it was wrong of lawmakers to deny New York’s District 3 representation by kicking Santos out. She voted to keep him in Congress.

“I felt that it was inappropriate to deny those constituents in his congressional district their right to representation … We certified New York’s election. We need to make sure that we’re honoring those constituents’ voice. So it has not been an easy vote. It has been many, many conversations this week, very contentious. It’s a heartbreaking day on the Hill.”

So, George Santos = good. Anderson Cooper knocking back shots on NYE = bad.

Have we got that correct?

Online, many were quick to ridicule Cammack’s remarks. Several pointed out that Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have been knocking back shots together for CNN’s NYE broadcast for the past seven years. 

Others suggested Cammack represented more of an American failure than Cooper doing shots. Or questioned her intelligence.

Before now, Cammack previously made headlines for dancing barefoot on stage to a Lizzo song at a Young Republicans convention last spring.

