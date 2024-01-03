GOP Rep. who supported George Santos says Anderson Cooper’s NYE drinking sums up dire state of U.S.

A GOP Rep. claims that CNN journalist Anderson Cooper knocking back shots on live TV sums up the dire reality of life under President Joe Biden.
Rep. Kat Cammack represents Florida’s third district in Congress. She’s full-on MAGA.
She spoke yesterday morning to Cheryl Casone on Fox Business. Cammack used her interview to blast an appearance President Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, made on New Year’s Eve on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show on ABC. Biden touted some of his achievements from 2023, including things he’d done for the economy.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Cammack was disgusted and blasted the President.
“You can’t buy a house if you’re a millennial because you’re, you just don’t have the funds to do it because inflation has wiped out your savings, your ability to purchase everyday goods and services.
“If you’re on a fixed income, you have it even tougher. Not to mention the fact that we have an opioid crisis that is killing over 100,000 people every single year, a crime wave that has gripped the country.
“Nothing is better under Joe Biden’s America. Heck, even Anderson Cooper is doing shots on live television. And I think that speaks to both CNN’s ratings as well as what’s going on in America today.”
MAGA Congresswoman Kat Cammack says that Anderson Cooper doing shots on CNN Is a symbol that “Nothing Is better under Joe Biden’s America.”🤡🤦♂️pic.twitter.com/nqUo66EIka— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 2, 2024
Cammack votes to keep Santos in Congress
It’s perhaps worth noting that Cammack previously voiced support for keeping former Rep. George Santos in the House.
Santos was booted last month for facing a multitude of federal charges relating to wire fraud and identity theft.
Cammack complimented the disgraced New York congressman, telling Fox News on the day he was expelled, “You know, George has been continually a colorful figure here on Capitol Hill.”
Cammack went on to say it was wrong of lawmakers to deny New York’s District 3 representation by kicking Santos out. She voted to keep him in Congress.
“I felt that it was inappropriate to deny those constituents in his congressional district their right to representation … We certified New York’s election. We need to make sure that we’re honoring those constituents’ voice. So it has not been an easy vote. It has been many, many conversations this week, very contentious. It’s a heartbreaking day on the Hill.”
So, George Santos = good. Anderson Cooper knocking back shots on NYE = bad.
Have we got that correct?
Online, many were quick to ridicule Cammack’s remarks. Several pointed out that Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have been knocking back shots together for CNN’s NYE broadcast for the past seven years.
@Katcammack12 @Kat_Cammack doesn't realize Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have been doing this for 7 years, 4 of which were under Trump.— GramGram (Dr. Betsy) 💙🥰 (@GramG46133627) January 2, 2024
They've been doing shots on NYE for forever.— DZkat71 🇺🇸💚🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@kguazzo) January 2, 2024
Others suggested Cammack represented more of an American failure than Cooper doing shots. Or questioned her intelligence.
January 2, 2024
I don't even like Anderson Cooper, but I still think you should keep his name out of your heifer mouth. Maybe replace it with a donut or something.— Iresenthaving (@ilovemenssocks) January 2, 2024
If Republican history is any guide this woman will be stopped for DUI very soon.— Denis Cleary (@ozwax) January 2, 2024
Like I'd take anything seriously from someone who tries to dance while barefoot on a stage in a blue bathrobe.— Bryan de Paepe (@bdepaepe63) January 3, 2024
Before now, Cammack previously made headlines for dancing barefoot on stage to a Lizzo song at a Young Republicans convention last spring.
This Kat Cammack… Enough said! https://t.co/NTn4tqN3aK— Jojo 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@24Habs1993) January 2, 2024
Related:
Anderson Cooper spits his drink out after Gayle King asked this question about his sex life
King wanted to know how Andy Cohen knew so much about Cooper’s bedroom preferences
Lawmaker who supports Florida’s anti-LGBTQ laws attends Pride. Guess what happened.
Meet Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe.
7 Comments
Mack_Pc
Best place for gays. Visit >> wvw.gsex.gay
ZzBomb
“You can’t buy a house if you’re a millennial because you’re, you just don’t have the funds to do it because inflation has wiped out your savings, your ability to purchase everyday goods and services.
“If you’re on a fixed income, you have it even tougher. Not to mention the fact that we have an opioid crisis that is killing over 100,000 people every single year, a crime wave that has gripped the country.”
Inflation isn’t the reason some people can’t buy a house.
Crime is not going up, in fact it’s down.
If they cared so much about the “opiod crisis” like they do the “immigration crisis” why hasn’t a single Republican put forward a bill tackling it? <—- We need to be hammering this home on them.
Vote Blue b/c literally our democracy is in crisis from Republicans looking to dismantle it.
dbmcvey
I would say having a traitor as the leading candidate for one of our two major political parties is more dire than someone drinking on television.
decrans
She tells no lies. Millennials aren’t able to buy homes. Homelessness is up in blue cities. In red cities like Houston, they saw a population increase and a decrease in homelessness, unlike their blue city counterparts. These are called facts, which can be obtained from the Pew Research Center. You can crank out the trite ‘vote blue no matter who’ lines. The fact remains that some of this economic disconnect is happening under ‘Vote Blue No Matter Who’s’ watch. Chew on that.
decrans
In red states like Mississippi, homelessness is almost a non-issue. Why? Because they have adequate housing for lower-income individuals, unlike the grand state of California. These are the inconvenient facts and the chickens coming home to roost for the Democrats. You prop up people who pay lip service to these issues. Where does ‘Vote Blue No Matter Who’ get you? Record decreasing support from Blacks, Hispanics, and under 35 voters. Perhaps it’s time to start looking at the mirror, Dems.
dbmcvey
All those things she talks about, what are Republicans proposing to do about these issues? So far it’s that they’re trying to impeach Biden without any evidence and false accusations, going after trans people and black history courses and engaging in endless culture wars. Oh, and telling lies about people seeking to get US citizenship, which, of course they don’t want to actually solve because that would take away one of the few real issues they can run on.
We do have a lot of problems in this country but Republicans aren’t addressing any of them.
dbmcvey
Also interesting, one of the major reasons Millenials can’t afford homes is because of the crushing debt they had to incur for their education–which Dems have tried to help with and Republicans have fought against tooth and nail.