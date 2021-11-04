Guess which countries just banned ‘Eternals’ over a same-sex kiss…

With Marvel Studios’ Eternals poised to open internationally–and usher in the franchise’s first openly gay superhero–some international territories have reacted with restrictive ratings to the film, or worse. Several countries–including the nation of Saudi Arabia–have announced it will ban the film altogether.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that parent company Disney announced on November 4 that it had rejected demands by censors in the Gulf states for certain moments in the film to be deleted. Cinema chains in the region had already scrubbed the title from their websites with one exception: the United Arab Emirates still listed the film as opening November 11.

Sources further tell the trade outlet that most of the demands made by the censors related to the relationship between the gay hero Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his on-screen husband, played by Haaz Sleiman. The couple shares a passionate kiss at one point, the first in MCU canon. Homosexuality remains violently criminalized across most of the Gulf region, which includes the countries of Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Last year, the four nations all banned the Pixar film Onward over a single line of dialogue referencing a lesbian relationship.

Chloe Zhao, the Oscar-winning director of Eternals, had previously told media outlets that she and Disney had extensive discussions about the same-sex content of the film. She further asserted that she would refuse to edit out any references to Phastos’ sexuality for foreign distribution. Disney had previously deleted a same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in order to exhibit it in territories in Asia and the Middle East.