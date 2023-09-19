Gus Kenworthy gets candid in new interview: “I’m a very, very sexual person”

in quotes
André Lamoglia is proud to play a bisexual king on ‘Élite’ & teases the “big secret” of season 7
Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey’s dom/sub dynamic on full display in steamy new ‘Fellow Travelers’ preview
Inspired by the great David Hockney, this artist wants his work to be gayer, sexier & even more personal
John Fetterman roasts Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis with the perfect clap back
This unhinged video claiming kids are taught to use “butt plugs & dildos” is unintentionally hilarious
powersthatbe
Yes please. (joins the disorderly queue)
Pietro D
WE ALL MORE THAN KNOW THAT ALREADY………. Can we move on to something more substantial and meaningful! I’m so sick of Queerty spotlighting this asshat! Give it a REST.
Bengali
why are you scared of him? did someone hurt you?
Thad
Gus Kenworthy made an anti-bullying ad with MLB’s Pete Alonso. He’ll always look fine to me.
bachy
I like Gus’ body type: it’s unapologetically masculine. Hairy, muscular, square & blocky. It’s the kind of physiognomy that has its glorious, well-nourished moment in the sun — and turns fat in middle age when the testosterone levels start getting wonky.
Don’t know why he’s attempting a few femme fashion flourishes above — they don’t flatter him. Tutus and pink hair are more suited (I guess?) to male bodies that exhibit a slim, hairless, more fem/androgynous aesthetic.
SoloMcDaniel
Amen, brother! I too feel like I don’t want to post pictures of myself but then I just put on a tutu in the desert or hitchhike naked and I feel better about myself. It’s like looking into a mirror.
ZzBomb
Certainly wouldn’t kick him outta the bed. Hell I’d even take a sick day to stay in bed longer with him!