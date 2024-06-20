Guys & Balls: 20 surprising facts about the star-studded gay rom-com ‘The Broken Hearts Club’

Image Credit: ‘The Broken Hearts Club,’ Columbia TriStar Home Video

In 2000, queer cinema got a much-needed breath of fresh air with the release of The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy.

The film followed a group of friends in West Hollywood as they navigate friendships, romance, heartbreak and career ups-and-downs. It stood out against the offerings of gay stories in film at the time since it focused on traditional rom-com storylines rather than heavier themes like AIDS, coming out, and sex.

The film also featured early performances from actors that would go on to have established careers like Timothy Olyphant, Billy Porter, and Zach Braff (plus a supporting turn from the Jennfier Coolidge). Not to mention, it’s written and directed by Greg Berlanti, one of the most successful and powerful gay creative executives in working in Hollywood today, whose next big-screen romance Fly Me To The Moonhits theaters this summer.

Scroll on below for 20 facts you may not know about this groundbreaking comedy…