here kitty kitty

Is it gay sex? Or is it cats? The internet sees both & has LOTS to say about it!

A photo of a bunch of cats has gone viral online.

At first glance, it looks like… well, six cute little cats in a line together. However, hold it at a bit of a distance and squint your eyes and something else appears.

Yes, those appear to be AI-generated letters hiding amongst all the fur. They spell “gay sex”. 🤭

The internet was duly shaken.

The original post has had over 200,000 likes. Reposts have had tens of thousands of more likes.

Some called it sinister and pointed to how AI can be used to create subliminal advertising. Others just thought it was just amusing.

And the account that posted it? It held its hands up to spreading mischief.

