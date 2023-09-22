Is it gay sex? Or is it cats? The internet sees both & has LOTS to say about it!

A photo of a bunch of cats has gone viral online.

At first glance, it looks like… well, six cute little cats in a line together. However, hold it at a bit of a distance and squint your eyes and something else appears.

timeline cleanser! rt these cute cats pic.twitter.com/Xt4ermw9pf — animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) September 21, 2023

Yes, those appear to be AI-generated letters hiding amongst all the fur. They spell “gay sex”. 🤭

The internet was duly shaken.

Are they spelling a word? Am I high? https://t.co/xJ5eIo2rNc — J*jo S*wa is 39 years old 💇🏼‍♀️👱🏻 (@arieella_) September 21, 2023

At first I thought that there was a word formed. — Chris (@aznivartis) September 21, 2023

Today I learnt a lot of straight people’s brains simply refuse to see the words ‘Gay Sex’. — Sacha Coward (@sacha_coward) September 22, 2023

the conservatives were right lmaooo — ras ali (@rasalistair) September 21, 2023

Science has figured out a way to let us see inside the conservative mind, when they see literally anything at all on the internet https://t.co/Sbxm9D364g — Frank the Fisticuffs Fella (@FisticuffsFella) September 22, 2023

The original post has had over 200,000 likes. Reposts have had tens of thousands of more likes.

Some called it sinister and pointed to how AI can be used to create subliminal advertising. Others just thought it was just amusing.

And the account that posted it? It held its hands up to spreading mischief.