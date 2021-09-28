An HBO Max show opened Gigi Goode’s mind to who she’s “supposed to be”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Goode (@thegigigoode)

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Gigi Goode, 23

Bio: Gigi Goode ranked as a runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12, and her performance on the show earned her a People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of the Year last November.

Since her time on the Drag Race main stage, Gigi has modeled for Savage X Fenty and appeared in Sam Smith and Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” music video.

Coming out: In an Instagram video this August, Gigi identified herself as trans and nonbinary, telling followers that she was undergoing hormone replacement therapy, had recently undergone facial feminization surgery, and uses she/her pronouns.

“On Drag Race, which was almost two years ago, I came out as gender-fluid, which I still very much identify with,” she added. “I would say that I’m leaning more towards the nonbinary side of that. It was a realization I didn’t have much time to process as the episodes were airing. If the world hadn’t shut down, I really wouldn’t have been able to process it further.”

Gigi also credited Veneno, a Spanish biographical drama series about the life of trans icon and TV personality Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, a.k.a. La Veneno.

The story and characters of Veneno, which streams stateside on HBO Max, “completely opened my mind up to who I am and, I guess, who I’m supposed to be,” Gigi added. “And to me, that is a trans nonbinary person.”

Chosen family: Gigi often speaks about her mom’s support, but she knows that not everyone is as lucky, During an APN Lodge speaker series this June, she said that family members aren’t really family members if they are harmful to you after you come out or correct pronouns. “As a queer person, we have the blessing and the privilege of being able to build our own chosen families,” she added.

Around the same time, Gigi hyped up an upcoming iHeartRadio project about the experiences of queer youth.“I am looking forward to sharing my story in the hopes that it helps others from suffering in silence,” she said, per The Hill. “If my journey can have an impact on just one person, that would bring me so much joy.”