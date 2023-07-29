‘Heartstopper’ fans are defending Kit Connor ahead of the Netflix show’s season 2 premiere

Heartstopper, Alice Oseman’s acclaimed television dramedy based on her webcomic of the same name, is back for a second season on Netflix on August 3.
Which means Kit Connor—who stars on the show as Nick Nelson opposite Joe Locke as Nick’s love interest Charlie Spring—is doing the press rounds.
Which means he’s also reflecting on the frustrating coming-out experience that made headlines last fall.
In case you missed it, the then-18-year-old publicly came out as bisexual on Twitter in October 2022 after some Heartstopper fans pressured him to proclaim his sexuality. (Some even accused him of queerbaiting, a term traditionally applied to creative works.)
“Back for a minute,” Connor tweeted at the time. “i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.”
In a recent interview with Vulture, the South London native discussed his dismay over being forced to come out. “I think I felt disappointed, because I was really trying, you know. I really was trying to set that boundary,” he said. “It was my private life, and I can understand why people would want to know, but I was also, you know, an 18-year-old kid.”
To The Guardian, Connor said that he connected to the part of Nick, even (and especially) after casting agents said they wanted the characters to pass authentically. “I was thinking: ‘Well, I feel I can play this role very authentically,’” he said. “I knew that I was a queer man, but I didn’t feel I wanted the world to know. Not because I was ashamed, but because it was private.”
And to British Vogue, Connor said that he was conscious of biphobia—“maybe you’re too straight to be gay and you’re too gay to be straight”—and not ready to talk about his own identity. “I wasn’t angry,” he said of prying fans. “I was just slightly disappointed by this reaction.”
On Twitter, meanwhile, many other fans have Connor’s back—pointing out the perils of assuming someone’s sexuality and the prevalent biases bi people still endure.
Here are their tweets:
2 Comments
dwick
He’s still going on about this?
bachy
“Privacy”???
Hahahaha!
Privacy is Forbidden!
No one is allowed a private space!
We must know everything about you!
Otherwise, how will you be controlled??