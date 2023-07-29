‘Heartstopper’ fans are defending Kit Connor ahead of the Netflix show’s season 2 premiere

Heartstopper, Alice Oseman’s acclaimed television dramedy based on her webcomic of the same name, is back for a second season on Netflix on August 3.

Which means Kit Connor—who stars on the show as Nick Nelson opposite Joe Locke as Nick’s love interest Charlie Spring—is doing the press rounds.

Which means he’s also reflecting on the frustrating coming-out experience that made headlines last fall.

In case you missed it, the then-18-year-old publicly came out as bisexual on Twitter in October 2022 after some Heartstopper fans pressured him to proclaim his sexuality. (Some even accused him of queerbaiting, a term traditionally applied to creative works.)

“Back for a minute,” Connor tweeted at the time. “i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.”

In a recent interview with Vulture, the South London native discussed his dismay over being forced to come out. “I think I felt disappointed, because I was really trying, you know. I really was trying to set that boundary,” he said. “It was my private life, and I can understand why people would want to know, but I was also, you know, an 18-year-old kid.”

To The Guardian, Connor said that he connected to the part of Nick, even (and especially) after casting agents said they wanted the characters to pass authentically. “I was thinking: ‘Well, I feel I can play this role very authentically,’” he said. “I knew that I was a queer man, but I didn’t feel I wanted the world to know. Not because I was ashamed, but because it was private.”

And to British Vogue, Connor said that he was conscious of biphobia—“maybe you’re too straight to be gay and you’re too gay to be straight”—and not ready to talk about his own identity. “I wasn’t angry,” he said of prying fans. “I was just slightly disappointed by this reaction.”

On Twitter, meanwhile, many other fans have Connor’s back—pointing out the perils of assuming someone’s sexuality and the prevalent biases bi people still endure.

Here are their tweets:

i Need a minute pic.twitter.com/aNbPlzERNA — mills 7!!! (@Ioverspring) July 22, 2023

Kit Connor talking about how important coming out is just breaks my heart, he must've felt so in tune with Nick because he played him knowing that one day he could come out in his own terms just like how Nick did pic.twitter.com/G4nC5WRzmI — kathir ED DAY (@joelsboytoy) July 20, 2023

kit connor is bisexual. no matter how many times some of y'all try to deny it, he's still bi. He's going to bi while he's making bank for kissing his homie joe. He's going to be bi when he's making bank for kissing his homie maia. he's going to be rich and bisexual. get a job. — reese (@dazedilemma) June 11, 2023

kit connor could marry a man and people still wouldnt believe he’s bi ? — gecko ? (@nickheartstpper) November 20, 2022

you should be sad and angry that kit connor had to come out before he was ready. you should NOT be sad and angry because he’s bi. — e | muffin (@PlPROONEY) November 3, 2022

What’s happened to Kit Connor doesn’t just exemplify how pointless and problematic the ‘queerbaiting’ discourse now is but it’s also incredibly biphobic in its nature



People need to both mind their business and simultaneously acknowledge the fact that bi folk exist too!! — matt horwood (@matthewhorwood) November 1, 2022

you guys rly don’t get to make fun of and belittle kit connor’s experience as a bisexual after the way he was forced to come out and it really fucking sucks to see other bisexuals make fun of him too — spooks ?? (@BIS3XUALISM) July 5, 2023

I hate that it came from the Heartstopper fandom at all, but the way some of those fans forced him into coming out was just so gross and horrible for him. Kit Connor deserves so much better, and still they won't leave him alone about his sexuality? It's actually disgusting. — I C Snow – my sight is a sparkle show (@heatherfox1994) July 5, 2023

Heartstopper s2 is coming out at the beginning of August.



Which means you losers are going to be SO NORMAL about/not assholes to Kit Connor, right??? Internet Stop Harassing a Literal Fucking Teenager for No Reason Challenge. Which y'all miserably failed the last few times — Morgan Mara ??? (@mor_words) July 24, 2023

a reminder that kit connor would’ve never had to come out if people just assumed he was gay. it’s actually safer to assume and accept everyone as gay because then only straight people would have to come out and they wouldn’t face the same consequences a queer person would ? — bre (@realbrelor) July 19, 2023

Heartstopper trailer got me in tears already.



Also fuck every single one of you that pressured Kit Connor into coming out. — Rebekah (@bekahmck_) July 25, 2023

speculating someone's sexuality is so so harmful to them, no matter if they're a celebrity or not, they're still human.



just read about kit connor or lauren jauregui, both celebrities who were forced to come out due to speculations and "proof" being spread around by "fans" — kenia (@itsnotkenia) July 19, 2023

kit connor being pressured by the fandom into coming out was the most un-heartstopper thing that could have happened it’s still so unbelievable to me — bee? is on the red line (@sspellboundead) July 22, 2023

kit connor should’ve been protected and it makes me sick that it took until his coming out for people to be like ‘oh shit that’s bad’ — lucy ? (@theclaraparty) July 4, 2023