WATCH: Love—and hickeys!—abound when ‘Heartstopper’ goes to Paris in season 2 trailer

Image Credit: ‘Heartstopper,’ Netflix

We’re just a little over a week away from the season 2 premiere of Heartstopper, and we finally—finally!—have our first look trailer. And thank goodness for that, because our little hearts could barely stand to wait any longer!

Yes, at last we’re returning to the halls of Truham Grammar School. And though it’s been over a year in the real-world—during which time the series’ cast has become global stars—very little time has passed at all in the lives of Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and their circle of friends.

Newly in a relationship, Nick and Charlie are navigating what it means for them to be together, slightly complicated by the fact that Nick’s not yet out to their schoolmates, which leads to a lot of giggling, grinning, and kissing behind closed doors. And covering up hickeys.

Meanwhile, their bestie Elle (Yasmin Finney) has finally accepted that she has a crush on longtime friend Tao (William Gao)—only problem is, he’s a bit of a brick wall when it comes to talking about his feelings.

Then there’s Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), who still make us cry happy tears every time we hear CHVRCHES’ “Clearest Blue.” Things seem good for them, although they’re getting caught up on one specific “L Word.” (No, not “lesbians.”)

And, wait, is that Isaac (Tobie Donovan) getting a love interest—and a storyline—of his own?

Image Credit: ‘Heartstopper,’ Netflix

Heartstopper is also set to shake things up with a class trip to Paris, the City Of Love. And, honestly, if you ever went on a class trip when you were younger, you know they always seem to stir up emotions, cause sparks to fly, and make you crush on that crush just a little harder.

Speaking of Paris, Thibault de Montalembert (All Quiet On The Western Front) joins the cast this season as Nick’s estranged father, Stephane, who happens to live in France. We’ll also meet Nick’s older brother David (Jack Barton), Higgs Greene Grammar School student Sahar (Leila Khan), Truham faculty Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani), plus Elle’s new friends Naomi (Bella Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self).

And, don’t worry: Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is set to return as Nick’s mom!

Based on the beloved webcomics and graphic novels from Alice Oseman, Season 2 will adapt Heartstopper: Volume 3, but with plenty of “new stuff” added in, according to the creator.

Heartstopper Season 2 is set to premiere Thursday, August 3 on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below: