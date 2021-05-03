Hide your daughters because Matt Gaetz is going on tour!

Look out, folx, because Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is going on tour!

The embattled congressman is hitting the road alongside QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for the “America First Tour.” Interestingly, “America First” used to be the slogan for the KKK. Although we’re sure Gaetz and Green recycling it for their little roadside attraction is just a toooootal coincidence.

The tour kicks off May 7 at Florida’s largest retirement community, The Villages, where the two antigay lawmakers will give fiery speeches about “the radical left” and disloyal Republicans.

Join me alongside America First champion @mtgreenee in the Villages on May 7!https://t.co/9mJ1JFjsdi — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 30, 2021

“The radical left is coming for you,” Gaetz warned listeners in a radio advertisement. “And they know I’m in the way. Come stand with me as we fight back together against this radical president and his far left agenda!”

The 38-year-old is currently being investigated for potential sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl, as well as several other woman he allegedly paid for sex.

Related: Matt Gaetz is royally screwed after damning letter leaks to the press

Alex Andrade, a Republican state representative who holds Gaetz’s old seat in the Florida House, tells Politico that he’s not the least bit surprised by the antigay congressman going on tour.

“Of course Congressman Gaetz is going about business as usual,” he says. “He committed to fighting entrenched corruption when he first ran for Congress, and he’s not going to be deterred by anything we’ve seen to date. I know I wouldn’t have expected anything else from him.”

Here’s how folx have been responding to Gaetz’s tour announcement…

Will you be sharing nudes of your sexual partners on the Jumbotron? — Matthew of April (@TeachToAmerica) April 30, 2021

Stops include your local high schools and fitness facilities! — J Laserstein, Esq. 🔯🌊🚀🛰⚖️📜 (@jewwithlaser) April 30, 2021

This is just a notice for people to hide their children. — 🎙Dr. Disseminates News (@ElizManresa) April 30, 2021

You will be indicted by then. — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) April 30, 2021

you have the right to remain silent but apparently not the wisdom — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 30, 2021

Crazy Q lady and the Sex Trafficker on stage together for the first time, check your local listings. — adrienne (@adriennerourke) April 30, 2021

I wouldn’t expect a couple of racist yearning for the days of yesteryear to hang out anywhere else, than in a community of old retired racist who’s glory days were in the racist days of the past. Enjoy your last few days of freedom. — JeVarn O’Neal (@jevarn_o) April 30, 2021

⚠️ ⚠️ Parents: Keep your daughters and granddaughters away from this! 😬 — Winston Smith 🇺🇸❤️💙🇺🇸 (@gaslightingus2) April 30, 2021

Join me alongside the only person still willing to stand next to me @mtgreenee in the Villages on May 7! Fixed it! — RICH BRERETON (@RICHBRERETON) April 30, 2021

The KKK wants their slogan back…. pic.twitter.com/iDHK5IYFSe — John Barron (@America69919808) April 30, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.