Hide your daughters because Matt Gaetz is going on tour!

Look out, folx, because Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is going on tour!

The embattled congressman is hitting the road alongside QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for the “America First Tour.” Interestingly, “America First” used to be the slogan for the KKK. Although we’re sure Gaetz and Green recycling it for their little roadside attraction is just a toooootal coincidence.

The tour kicks off May 7 at Florida’s largest retirement community, The Villages, where the two antigay lawmakers will give fiery speeches about “the radical left” and disloyal Republicans.

“The radical left is coming for you,” Gaetz warned listeners in a radio advertisement. “And they know I’m in the way. Come stand with me as we fight back together against this radical president and his far left agenda!”

The 38-year-old is currently being investigated for potential sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl, as well as several other woman he allegedly paid for sex.

Alex Andrade, a Republican state representative who holds Gaetz’s old seat in the Florida House, tells Politico that he’s not the least bit surprised by the antigay congressman going on tour.

“Of course Congressman Gaetz is going about business as usual,” he says. “He committed to fighting entrenched corruption when he first ran for Congress, and he’s not going to be deterred by anything we’ve seen to date. I know I wouldn’t have expected anything else from him.”

Here’s how folx have been responding to Gaetz’s tour announcement…

