‘Homosexuality’ is mysteriously trending and Twitter has a LOT to say

The word “homosexuality” is currently tending on Twitter and nobody seems to know why.

The term itself is dated and usually best to avoid. GLAAD explains it as such:

Please use gay or lesbian [instead of ‘homosexual’] to describe people attracted to members of the same sex. Because of the clinical history of the word “homosexual,” it is aggressively used by anti-gay extremists to suggest that gay people are somehow diseased or psychologically/emotionally disordered – notions discredited by the American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association in the 1970s. Please avoid using “homosexual” except in direct quotes. Please also avoid using “homosexual” as a style variation simply to avoid repeated use of the word “gay.” The Associated Press, The New York Times and The Washington Post restrict use of the term “homosexual”

However, Twitter was less concerned with the word’s problematic history as they were in seizing on the trend to celebrate gayness. Can’t we do both?

Here’s some of the best responses:

I don’t know why this morning’s trending topic is, “homosexuality,” but let’s revisit this shit ? pic.twitter.com/LhatNfezm8 — Cutty Gambini (@CuttyGambini) July 22, 2021

“Homosexuality” is trending and we like it. ? pic.twitter.com/ztT2nKZXzS — LGBT+ Puerto Rico (@lgbtpr) July 22, 2021

When the Pences saw that "Homosexuality" was trending, Mike announced, "Mother, we need to hunker down. Get our helmets, our Bibles, our snowsuits, all of your crafting supplies and enough astronaut food to last us until we're Raptured. I'll meet you in the bunker" pic.twitter.com/7oByNeQEcZ — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 22, 2021

Homosexuality is TRENDING, honey!!! Time to turn gay or be left in the dust pic.twitter.com/a8dPlWgUJx — John J Salomone ? (@JohnJSalomone) July 22, 2021

It’s always great to see homosexuality trending. One anarchy with extra societal rending, please. pic.twitter.com/BI6RvEA4rU — Joolia Ghoulia’s Weird Girl Summer (@Jooliasez) July 22, 2021

Homosexuality and Mary Magdalene are trending, which means it will be a great Thursday. pic.twitter.com/9gODx71qUz — Anyo (@Anyoli) July 22, 2021

Homosexuality is trending and it reminds me of the last time a street preacher shoved a bible in my face and told me “not to practice homosexuality” and I just said “Oh I don’t need practice, I’m already GREAT at it.” — Josh Simon ? (@JoshuaSimonSays) July 22, 2021

Homosexuality. This is my favorite gay cartoon ever. pic.twitter.com/scuFT33ahA — ?Archer? (@dark_lasher) July 22, 2021

Waking up and seeing homosexuality trending… here’s to one of the greatest moments in cartoon history: pic.twitter.com/b28jymvX6e — ????FieryAssPisces???? (@ArtisticWhit_) July 22, 2021

Homosexuality is trending so let me remind you all that you are all legit ??????? pic.twitter.com/wkq5wMnGdR — SwagKirby from YouTube and Twitch (@swagkirby778) July 22, 2021

Homosexuality is trending in July ? After pride month? Yaaaaas. The gay takeover has commenced ? ? #thegaysecretagenda pic.twitter.com/CibWt3NWPt — Antonio ?? (@antonio_rex18) July 22, 2021

Homosexuality is trending & we love to see it! Shout out to gay sex — Scarlet Envy (@ScarletEnvyNYC) July 22, 2021

Homosexuality is trending and I like it. pic.twitter.com/WXeEpqFywi — H.D.Frankenstein (@HDFrankenstein) July 22, 2021