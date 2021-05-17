When this hunky doctor isn’t posting thirst traps, he’s saving lives and fighting homophobia

The past a year of highs and lows for many of us–and for Francisco José Alvarado more than most, perhaps!

In March 2020, the Spanish heartthrob fell ill with COVID-19. Then in April, he got back to work as a family doctor at Lavapiés Health Center in Madrid, after weeks of self-quarantine and a negative COVID test. And in May, he found out that he had been named Mr. Gay World 2020.

Talk about a roller coaster!

The pandemic forced Mr. Gay World organizers to postpone the 2020 contest, so they selected the 2019 runner-up wear carry on the legacy for the next year, meaning the title went to Alvarado.

“I was at the health center when they told me,” he told Redacción Médica a week later.

And by the time BBC News caught up with him in June, he was still focused on helping others who had come down with the coronavirus.

“It has been really hard because we have seen a lot of patients very, very ill, and very fast,” he said. “Now it’s getting better. I hope that it finishes soon.”

In addition to his work saving lives, Alvarado has been using his Mr. Gay World fame to combat homophobia.

“We must continue fighting against it,” he told Redacción Médica. “It was 30 years ago yesterday that the World Health Organization stopped calling homosexuality a mental illness. Today, in 2020, it continues talking about conversational therapies to cure homosexuality.”

He revealed to BBC News that he gets messages from people who are “suffering” because they cannot be out and proud with their sexuality.

“I think it’s very important to show to other countries this is something natural and that we are all equal,” he added.

And along the way, he’s spreading body positivity on Instagram, where he not only posts steamy underwear pics but also shows off his thinning hair and belly fat.

“There are a lot of suicide risks in our community, and a lot of people have physical complexes,” he explained to BBC News. “So, that’s why I’m showing that I’m going bald or that I’m getting a little bit fat, that I’m hairy. I also talked about penis size. I want to show something different, more natural, and closer to reality.”

All in all, Alvarado makes us proud by being a queer hero on the front lines of both the COVID-19 crisis and the fight against homophobia. And as if that weren’t enough, this hunky Spaniard is a beam of positivity on social media.

Just what the doctor ordered!

