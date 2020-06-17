Hunky Spanish singer Pablo Alborán comes out in emotional Instagram vid

Hunky Spanish crooner Pablo Alborán just came out of the closet.

Alborán, 31, known for Spanish-language tunes “Solamente Tú,” “Dónde está el Amor” and “Por Fin” chose to commemorate pride month with a special video posted to his Instagram.

“We need to reconsider our lives, careers, what does and doesn’t make us happy,” he said in the video. “I think that we often forget about the love that unites us and makes us stronger.”

“Today, I want my voice to be louder and for it to have more value and weight. I’m here to tell you that I am homosexual and it’s okay,” Alborán went on. “Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I’m going to be a little happier than I already am.”

Alborán went on to thank his family and friends for always encouraging him to love himself, and for embracing his queerness without judgment. He also noted that not everyone has the same love in their lives.

“But unfortunately,” he went on, “there are so many people that did not have the same experience I did. That’s why today, without fear, I hope I can make somebody’s journey easier with this message. But above all, I do this for me.”

“A warm hug, and live it up. Live it up; life’s too short not to,” he concluded.