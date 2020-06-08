Mexican pop star Raymix comes out as gay, says “I am more free and happier than ever”

This just in: Mexican singer, DJ, and music producer Raymix has come out as a gay.

Raymix, whose real name is Edmundo Gómez Moreno, burst onto the music scene back in 2015 with his international hit “Oye Mujer,” which has garnered over 600 million views on YouTube. Since then, he’s released two studio albums and has accumulated over 2.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Now, in a video posted shared with his 1.8 million YouTube subscribers, the 29-year-old says coronavirus paired with Black Lives Matter demonstrations around the world have caused him to do some serious soul searching and he’s ready to share his truth.

“Can you believe that in 2020, there are people in the industry who told me not to do this video?” he says. “That I should stay quiet and pretend to be the person I am not because I wouldn’t be successful.”

Raymix continues, “They told me that the audience is not ready for an artist who sings cumbia or regional Mexican music [to come out as gay]. With so much pride today, I want to tell you that I’m gay. And if you ask me what will change after this message, the answer is: nothing.”

The electrocumbia singer adds that he’s wanted to come out for a while now, and he’s happy to have finally found the courage to do so.

“I’ve been wanting to say this for a long time and I’m happy to finally be able to say it because it isn’t easy,” he explains. “I am more free and happier than ever. I will continue to take cumbia to different parts of the world.”

Watch.

So far, the video has received over 420,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes.

Raymix also posted the news on his Instagram page, adding, “So many dreams don’t fit in a damn closet. I am officially telling the world: I’m Edmundo and I’m gay.”